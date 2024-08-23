[News Today] NEW COMEDY, HORROR MOVIES

입력 2024-08-23 16:08:07 수정 2024-08-23 16:08:17 News Today





[LEAD]

Actor Park Sung-woong, known for his intense charisma, returns in a film that blends action and comedy. Meanwhile, a horror movie set in one of South Korea's three most haunted sites challenges this summer's heat.



[REPORT]

"Do you need any assistance?"



Kim In-hae, a con artist and a master of disguise who excels in his craft.



"I can't suppress my rage when I see criminals."



Jo Soo-kwang, a hot-tempered detective with anger-management issues. The two get together on Jejudo Island to take down a mafia boss.



"Have you ever tried rappelling? (I was a marine! What about you?) I was a boy scout."



The charismatic and comical acting prowess of Park Sung-woong shines against the backdrop of Jejudo Island.



Park Sung-woong / Role of Kim In-hae

Jejudo is known as a romantic island. But nowadays there is an issue of Chinese land speculation there. This movie depicts it in a comedic way.

==================



"That place was left to you by your husband. It's under your name."



Despite her sister's opposition, So-hee decides to move into the house her deceased husband has left to her.



"Why are you there?"



But strange, eerie things begin to happen there.



"(Do you know where it is?) It's still there."



"(Where is that place?) In the basement of the two-storey house."



This movie set on a building considered to be haunted according to urban legends also touches upon the issues of school bullying and conflicts with in-laws.



Jo Yoon-hee/ Role of So-hee

Horror movies are usually associated with scary, creepy ghosts, but this movie has a storyline and it's got emotional moments.

==================



A devout Christian, C. S. Lewis, and a staunch atheist, Sigmund Freud, hold a debate on life, death and the existence of god.



Freud is played by two-time Academy Award winner Anthony Hopkins.



The role of Lewis is brought to life by heartthrob turned go-to leading man Matthew Goode.