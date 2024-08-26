[News Today] FDA APPROVES KOREAN CANCER DRUG

A Korean-made lung cancer drug has won U.S. FDA approval, a first for any Korean anti-cancer medication. This milestone entry into the world’s largest pharmaceutical market sparks speculation. Could this be Korea's first blockbuster drug? Here's more.



This woman in her 70s was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer two months ago.



After taking a domestic lung cancer drug, the tumor in her left lung has decreased in size substantially.



Kim Sun-seo / Stage 4 lung cancer patient

I continue to take this medicine because my condition has improved and I have regained hope.



This man was also diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer two years ago.

Since he began taking a domestic lung cancer drug, his cancer stopped progressing further.



Nam Jong-hak / Stage 4 lung cancer patient

I was worried and scared at first, but my health has improved a lot. I feel better both physically and mentally.



On Aug. 20, the domestic lung cancer drug Lazertinib became the first Korean anti-cancer medicine to be approved by the U.S. FDA.



After a pricing procedure, it is set to be released in the U.S. within this year.



Lazertinib targets mutation in the EGFR gene, which causes lung cancer.



The drug is mostly prescribed to stage 4 lung cancer patients with EGFR mutation, who account for about 30% of all lung cancer cases.



Cho Byoung-chul / Chief, Lung cancer center, Yonsei cancer center

The drug has been found to be more effective in preventing brain metastasis.

More clinical data on how the drug works in Koreans makes it easier to be prescribed to Korean patients.



A similar lung cancer drug from a global pharmaceutical company generated 7.7 trillion won, or over 5.8 billion dollars, in global sales last year.



Now that the domestic lung cancer drug has received approval in the U.S., eyes are on whether it will become the first drug to surpass one trillion won, or 757 million dollars, in sales.