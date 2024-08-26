News Today

[News Today] FDA APPROVES KOREAN CANCER DRUG

입력 2024.08.26 (15:49) 수정 2024.08.26 (15:51)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
A Korean-made lung cancer drug has won U.S. FDA approval, a first for any Korean anti-cancer medication. This milestone entry into the world’s largest pharmaceutical market sparks speculation. Could this be Korea's first blockbuster drug? Here's more.

[REPORT]
This woman in her 70s was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer two months ago.

After taking a domestic lung cancer drug, the tumor in her left lung has decreased in size substantially.

Kim Sun-seo / Stage 4 lung cancer patient
I continue to take this medicine because my condition has improved and I have regained hope.

This man was also diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer two years ago.
Since he began taking a domestic lung cancer drug, his cancer stopped progressing further.

Nam Jong-hak / Stage 4 lung cancer patient
I was worried and scared at first, but my health has improved a lot. I feel better both physically and mentally.

On Aug. 20, the domestic lung cancer drug Lazertinib became the first Korean anti-cancer medicine to be approved by the U.S. FDA.

After a pricing procedure, it is set to be released in the U.S. within this year.

Lazertinib targets mutation in the EGFR gene, which causes lung cancer.

The drug is mostly prescribed to stage 4 lung cancer patients with EGFR mutation, who account for about 30% of all lung cancer cases.

Cho Byoung-chul / Chief, Lung cancer center, Yonsei cancer center
The drug has been found to be more effective in preventing brain metastasis.
More clinical data on how the drug works in Koreans makes it easier to be prescribed to Korean patients.

A similar lung cancer drug from a global pharmaceutical company generated 7.7 trillion won, or over 5.8 billion dollars, in global sales last year.

Now that the domestic lung cancer drug has received approval in the U.S., eyes are on whether it will become the first drug to surpass one trillion won, or 757 million dollars, in sales.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] FDA APPROVES KOREAN CANCER DRUG
    • 입력 2024-08-26 15:48:59
    • 수정2024-08-26 15:51:21
    News Today

[LEAD]
A Korean-made lung cancer drug has won U.S. FDA approval, a first for any Korean anti-cancer medication. This milestone entry into the world’s largest pharmaceutical market sparks speculation. Could this be Korea's first blockbuster drug? Here's more.

[REPORT]
This woman in her 70s was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer two months ago.

After taking a domestic lung cancer drug, the tumor in her left lung has decreased in size substantially.

Kim Sun-seo / Stage 4 lung cancer patient
I continue to take this medicine because my condition has improved and I have regained hope.

This man was also diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer two years ago.
Since he began taking a domestic lung cancer drug, his cancer stopped progressing further.

Nam Jong-hak / Stage 4 lung cancer patient
I was worried and scared at first, but my health has improved a lot. I feel better both physically and mentally.

On Aug. 20, the domestic lung cancer drug Lazertinib became the first Korean anti-cancer medicine to be approved by the U.S. FDA.

After a pricing procedure, it is set to be released in the U.S. within this year.

Lazertinib targets mutation in the EGFR gene, which causes lung cancer.

The drug is mostly prescribed to stage 4 lung cancer patients with EGFR mutation, who account for about 30% of all lung cancer cases.

Cho Byoung-chul / Chief, Lung cancer center, Yonsei cancer center
The drug has been found to be more effective in preventing brain metastasis.
More clinical data on how the drug works in Koreans makes it easier to be prescribed to Korean patients.

A similar lung cancer drug from a global pharmaceutical company generated 7.7 trillion won, or over 5.8 billion dollars, in global sales last year.

Now that the domestic lung cancer drug has received approval in the U.S., eyes are on whether it will become the first drug to surpass one trillion won, or 757 million dollars, in sales.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

여야, 정기국회 의사 일정 합의…“9월 4~5일 <br>교섭단체 연설”

여야, 정기국회 의사 일정 합의…“9월 4~5일 교섭단체 연설”
법원, MBC 방문진 새 이사 <br>임명 제동…집행정지 인용

법원, MBC 방문진 새 이사 임명 제동…집행정지 인용
공정위, 무신사 현장조사 착수<br>…입점 업체에 ‘갑질’ 의혹

공정위, 무신사 현장조사 착수…입점 업체에 ‘갑질’ 의혹
민주 “바지사장 아니면 특검법”…한동훈 “분열 의도, 따라갈 이유 없어”

민주 “바지사장 아니면 특검법”…한동훈 “분열 의도, 따라갈 이유 없어”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.