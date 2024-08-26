News Today

[News Today] TYPHOON SHANSHAN COULD EASE HEAT

입력 2024.08.26 (15:53)

[LEAD]
In Seoul, the month-long tropical nights have finally eased. But, the daytime heatwave continues. The path of Typhoon Shanshan, now heading toward Japan, could shape the enduring heat.

[REPORT]
People gather in shade to escape the heat.

They fan themselves and drink water to cool off.

Korea finally saw the end of a tropical night streak that lasted for 34 days in a row.

However, the sweltering heat continued with the daily high still hovering around 33 degrees Celsius.

Song Hee-joo/ Bucheon resident
Nights are cooler, but it's still very hot and humid during the day.

This season's tenth typhoon Shanshan. which is moving north toward Japan, could affect the ongoing heatwave gripping the Korean Peninsula.

It has approached waters south of Japan and is forecast to pass through the country.

During this time, strong easterly winds will raise temperatures in areas west of the Taebaeksan Mountain Range.

However, after the typhoon turns northeast, it is expected to draw down cold air from the north, leading to cooler temperatures in Korea.

As a result, morning lows on Wednesday and Thursday will likely drop to 24 degrees in Seoul and 23 degrees in Daegu.

Some regions are predicted to see a drop in daytime highs, but they will still be higher than previous years.

Kim Byung-kwon / Korea Meteorological Administration
Around Thursday, it’ll be slightly cooler as cold air comes down from the north. But temperatures may rise again due to warm air.
People are advised to take care of their health.

The Korea Meteorological Administration expects early next month to be hot due to high humidity. But the heat will be less intense than this month when the upper and lower layers of the atmosphere are surrounded by high pressure.

