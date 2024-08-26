[News Today] BTS SUGA ISSUES 2ND APOLOGY

[LEAD]

Turning to entertainment news. BTS Suga has issued a second public apology regarding allegations that he drove his electric scooter under the influence. He also addressed criticisms of his initial apology. Here's more.



[REPORT]

Suga/ BTS Member (Aug. 23)

I'm sincerely remorseful for disappointing you.



After two days of police questioning, Suga posted a hand-written apology in his fan community.



This is his second apology following the one uploaded immediately after the incident.



Suga said that he forgot his fans' love and his responsibility and made a big mistake.



Then he explained the situation on August 6th when he was caught by the police.



He also apologized to his fellow group members for tarnishing the name of BTS.



Suga said that his first apology was too rushed and he was sorry for causing confusion.



His remark seems to address the allegation that he wrote down an electric kickboard instead of an electric scooter to lighten the penalty.



In the end, the BTS member said that he would willingly accept all future punishments and criticism.



The police are currently taking steps to revoke Suga's driving license.