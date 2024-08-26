News Today

[News Today] BTS SUGA ISSUES 2ND APOLOGY

입력 2024.08.26 (15:53) 수정 2024.08.26 (15:53)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Turning to entertainment news. BTS Suga has issued a second public apology regarding allegations that he drove his electric scooter under the influence. He also addressed criticisms of his initial apology. Here's more.

[REPORT]
Suga/ BTS Member (Aug. 23)
I'm sincerely remorseful for disappointing you.

After two days of police questioning, Suga posted a hand-written apology in his fan community.

This is his second apology following the one uploaded immediately after the incident.

Suga said that he forgot his fans' love and his responsibility and made a big mistake.

Then he explained the situation on August 6th when he was caught by the police.

He also apologized to his fellow group members for tarnishing the name of BTS.

Suga said that his first apology was too rushed and he was sorry for causing confusion.

His remark seems to address the allegation that he wrote down an electric kickboard instead of an electric scooter to lighten the penalty.

In the end, the BTS member said that he would willingly accept all future punishments and criticism.

The police are currently taking steps to revoke Suga's driving license.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] BTS SUGA ISSUES 2ND APOLOGY
    • 입력 2024-08-26 15:53:19
    • 수정2024-08-26 15:53:41
    News Today

[LEAD]
Turning to entertainment news. BTS Suga has issued a second public apology regarding allegations that he drove his electric scooter under the influence. He also addressed criticisms of his initial apology. Here's more.

[REPORT]
Suga/ BTS Member (Aug. 23)
I'm sincerely remorseful for disappointing you.

After two days of police questioning, Suga posted a hand-written apology in his fan community.

This is his second apology following the one uploaded immediately after the incident.

Suga said that he forgot his fans' love and his responsibility and made a big mistake.

Then he explained the situation on August 6th when he was caught by the police.

He also apologized to his fellow group members for tarnishing the name of BTS.

Suga said that his first apology was too rushed and he was sorry for causing confusion.

His remark seems to address the allegation that he wrote down an electric kickboard instead of an electric scooter to lighten the penalty.

In the end, the BTS member said that he would willingly accept all future punishments and criticism.

The police are currently taking steps to revoke Suga's driving license.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

여야, 정기국회 의사 일정 합의…“9월 4~5일 <br>교섭단체 연설”

여야, 정기국회 의사 일정 합의…“9월 4~5일 교섭단체 연설”
법원, MBC 방문진 새 이사 <br>임명 제동…집행정지 인용

법원, MBC 방문진 새 이사 임명 제동…집행정지 인용
공정위, 무신사 현장조사 착수<br>…입점 업체에 ‘갑질’ 의혹

공정위, 무신사 현장조사 착수…입점 업체에 ‘갑질’ 의혹
민주 “바지사장 아니면 특검법”…한동훈 “분열 의도, 따라갈 이유 없어”

민주 “바지사장 아니면 특검법”…한동훈 “분열 의도, 따라갈 이유 없어”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.