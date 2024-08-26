[News Today] BTS SUGA ISSUES 2ND APOLOGY
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Turning to entertainment news. BTS Suga has issued a second public apology regarding allegations that he drove his electric scooter under the influence. He also addressed criticisms of his initial apology. Here's more.
[REPORT]
Suga/ BTS Member (Aug. 23)
I'm sincerely remorseful for disappointing you.
After two days of police questioning, Suga posted a hand-written apology in his fan community.
This is his second apology following the one uploaded immediately after the incident.
Suga said that he forgot his fans' love and his responsibility and made a big mistake.
Then he explained the situation on August 6th when he was caught by the police.
He also apologized to his fellow group members for tarnishing the name of BTS.
Suga said that his first apology was too rushed and he was sorry for causing confusion.
His remark seems to address the allegation that he wrote down an electric kickboard instead of an electric scooter to lighten the penalty.
In the end, the BTS member said that he would willingly accept all future punishments and criticism.
The police are currently taking steps to revoke Suga's driving license.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] BTS SUGA ISSUES 2ND APOLOGY
-
- 입력 2024-08-26 15:53:19
- 수정2024-08-26 15:53:41
[LEAD]
Turning to entertainment news. BTS Suga has issued a second public apology regarding allegations that he drove his electric scooter under the influence. He also addressed criticisms of his initial apology. Here's more.
[REPORT]
Suga/ BTS Member (Aug. 23)
I'm sincerely remorseful for disappointing you.
After two days of police questioning, Suga posted a hand-written apology in his fan community.
This is his second apology following the one uploaded immediately after the incident.
Suga said that he forgot his fans' love and his responsibility and made a big mistake.
Then he explained the situation on August 6th when he was caught by the police.
He also apologized to his fellow group members for tarnishing the name of BTS.
Suga said that his first apology was too rushed and he was sorry for causing confusion.
His remark seems to address the allegation that he wrote down an electric kickboard instead of an electric scooter to lighten the penalty.
In the end, the BTS member said that he would willingly accept all future punishments and criticism.
The police are currently taking steps to revoke Suga's driving license.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.