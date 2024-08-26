[News Today] AESPA TOPS BRAND VALUE RANKING

K-pop sensation aespa has soared past traditional pop icon Lim Young-woong to clinch the top spot in this month's singer brand value rankings.



Hello, we are Aespa.



Brand Reputation Index Korea studied online big data between July 24th and August 24th.



It released the August singer brand value ranking, reflecting public opinion and interest.



Aespa topped the list by dominating the music charts for nearly three months with their new hit "Supernova" released in May.



Lim Young-woong may have fallen behind Aespa in overall standings but he took first place in the trot or traditional pop category, surpassing prominent stars, such as Tae Jin-ah and Nam Jin.



Other big names in the top section of the ranking include Seventeen, IVE, BTS and IU.