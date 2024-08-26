News Today

[News Today] AESPA TOPS BRAND VALUE RANKING

입력 2024.08.26 (15:55) 수정 2024.08.26 (15:55)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
K-pop sensation aespa has soared past traditional pop icon Lim Young-woong to clinch the top spot in this month's singer brand value rankings.

[REPORT]
Hello, we are Aespa.

K-pop girl group Aespa overtook traditional pop singer Lim Young-woong to take first place in the singer brand value ranking.

Brand Reputation Index Korea studied online big data between July 24th and August 24th.

It released the August singer brand value ranking, reflecting public opinion and interest.

Aespa topped the list by dominating the music charts for nearly three months with their new hit "Supernova" released in May.

Lim Young-woong may have fallen behind Aespa in overall standings but he took first place in the trot or traditional pop category, surpassing prominent stars, such as Tae Jin-ah and Nam Jin.

Other big names in the top section of the ranking include Seventeen, IVE, BTS and IU.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] AESPA TOPS BRAND VALUE RANKING
    • 입력 2024-08-26 15:55:08
    • 수정2024-08-26 15:55:22
    News Today

[LEAD]
K-pop sensation aespa has soared past traditional pop icon Lim Young-woong to clinch the top spot in this month's singer brand value rankings.

[REPORT]
Hello, we are Aespa.

K-pop girl group Aespa overtook traditional pop singer Lim Young-woong to take first place in the singer brand value ranking.

Brand Reputation Index Korea studied online big data between July 24th and August 24th.

It released the August singer brand value ranking, reflecting public opinion and interest.

Aespa topped the list by dominating the music charts for nearly three months with their new hit "Supernova" released in May.

Lim Young-woong may have fallen behind Aespa in overall standings but he took first place in the trot or traditional pop category, surpassing prominent stars, such as Tae Jin-ah and Nam Jin.

Other big names in the top section of the ranking include Seventeen, IVE, BTS and IU.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

여야, 정기국회 의사 일정 합의…“9월 4~5일 <br>교섭단체 연설”

여야, 정기국회 의사 일정 합의…“9월 4~5일 교섭단체 연설”
법원, MBC 방문진 새 이사 <br>임명 제동…집행정지 인용

법원, MBC 방문진 새 이사 임명 제동…집행정지 인용
공정위, 무신사 현장조사 착수<br>…입점 업체에 ‘갑질’ 의혹

공정위, 무신사 현장조사 착수…입점 업체에 ‘갑질’ 의혹
민주 “바지사장 아니면 특검법”…한동훈 “분열 의도, 따라갈 이유 없어”

민주 “바지사장 아니면 특검법”…한동훈 “분열 의도, 따라갈 이유 없어”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.