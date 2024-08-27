News Today

"DELAY MED SCHOOL QUOTA"…"NO CHANGE"

[LEAD]
The People Power Party has proposed deferring the 2026 medical school enrollment increase to tackle the ongoing medical service gap. The presidential office, however, has effectively rejected the proposal, maintaining the current government policy.

[REPORT]
Sources say the ruling PPP has proposed to the government, a delay in medical school enrollment quota hike for the 2026 academic year in a bid to fill the health care void.

A senior PPP official said the party chief, Han Dong-hoon, has reportedly conveyed his proposition to postpone the quota hike behind closed doors.

The medical school quota for the 2025 academic year has been set at 4,567, an increase of 1,509 from the previous
2,058. However, the ruling party chief wants to re-discuss the quota hike plan for the 2026 academic year.

Han Dong-hoon /Chair, People Power Party
I realize the gravity of the situation and will prioritize this proposition. I'll also listen to varying opinions.

A ruling party official said Han's idea is to convince the resigned trainee doctors to return to work utilizing the 2026 postponement idea and then to discuss future measures again.

The official added the proposition seeks to reduce the burden of resigned trainee doctors who want to return and lay a foundation for dialogue between the government and the medical sector.

A presidential official responded by saying that the office had received various propositions, but implied that accepting the PPP's offer would be difficult. The stance is that the healthcare sector manpower supply and shortage issue is inherently the government's responsibility and it has no plan to change its stance.

The official also added, the government's decision was reached in a credible manner and the specific number to increase doctors by about 10,000 is based on solid data.

The government and the ruling party appear to be split on the prolonged void in health care stemming from the ongoing rift between the medical sector and the government. It remains to be seen if they could reach a compromise to solve the medical crisis.

