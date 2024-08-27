News Today

[News Today] NURSES TO GO ON STRIKE THURSDAY

[LEAD]
For more than 6 months, we've been covering the dispute between medical personnel and the government which has ultimately led to a huge medical service gap. Trainee doctors have left hospitals, and now, healthcare personnel including nurses, have announced their striking plans. They cite unbearable workloads and poor conditions. Patients can't help but feel anxious.

[REPORT]
This general hospital has around 150 sickbeds.

By Thursday, all types of healthcare workers, including nurses, will leave their workplaces.

This is because 61 public and private hospitals nationwide, including the National Medical Center, which has a branch of the Korean Health and Medical Workers' Union, will go on strike.

As 70% of unionized workers are nurses, the medical vacuum can be even greater.

Gang Joo-hee / Seoul resident
I had a weeklong pain from stomach cramps and went to the ER but doctors were on strike. I was so sick but couldn't get treated. It was scary.

Ever since trainee doctors left their posts, nurses have been filling in the gaps for over 6 months. But they say they can no longer handle the increased workload.

Workers are demanding a swift normalization in patient treatment and a 6.4% hike in wages.

Choi Hee-sun / President, Korean Health and Medical Workers' Union
Physician assistants and nurses have worked so hard to fill the medical vacuum.
They suffered immensely due to unpaid and forced leaves, ward closures, etc.

The union said that despite the strike, essential personnel will be deployed to emergency rooms and intensive care units. But concerns of medical service disruptions are growing amid the spread of COVID-19 and ahead of the Chuseok holiday.

Prime minister Han Duck-soo on Tuesday held a meeting of related ministers regarding the planned strike and said he cannot agree with such extreme action. He said efforts are ongoing to swiftly legislate the Nursing Act in parliament.

