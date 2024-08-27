[News Today] N.KOREA DISCLOSES SUICIDE DRONES
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
North Korea has for the first time unveiled a self-developed suicide drone. Some suggest this could be a move aimed at increasing drone exports to Russia.
[REPORT]
A white drone comes crashing down into a tank resembling the South Korean military's K-2 battle tank and flames rise with an explosion.
North Korean news outlets reported on
performance tests of two types of "suicide drones" for the first time.
N. Korea's Voice of Korea/
All drones precisely detected, hit and decimated designated targets.
Despite blurry images, we can infer based on its appearance that it resembles Israel's Harop and Russia's Lancet suicide
drones.
The North Korean drones seem to be equipped with a flight function of crashing into targets vertically.
Previously, the North presented drone development as a key task in its five-year military development plan announced in 2021.
Analysts say that through the latest drone tests, North Korea aims to boast the results of its weapons development efforts while eyeing an opportunity to export to Russia, which has a great demand for unmanned aerial vehicles.
Yang Wook / Asan Institute for Policy Studies
Considering the drones' appearance, North Korea might have received support from Russia. The North may intend to produce and export to Russia.
For its capability to cause devastating damage to the enemy at low costs, suicide drones are increasingly utilized in modern warfare.
With its struggling economy, North Korea will likely focus on developing drones.
The South Korean military says it maintains a solid system to detect and intercept enemy drones.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] N.KOREA DISCLOSES SUICIDE DRONES
-
- 입력 2024-08-27 16:08:38
- 수정2024-08-27 16:09:37
[LEAD]
North Korea has for the first time unveiled a self-developed suicide drone. Some suggest this could be a move aimed at increasing drone exports to Russia.
[REPORT]
A white drone comes crashing down into a tank resembling the South Korean military's K-2 battle tank and flames rise with an explosion.
North Korean news outlets reported on
performance tests of two types of "suicide drones" for the first time.
N. Korea's Voice of Korea/
All drones precisely detected, hit and decimated designated targets.
Despite blurry images, we can infer based on its appearance that it resembles Israel's Harop and Russia's Lancet suicide
drones.
The North Korean drones seem to be equipped with a flight function of crashing into targets vertically.
Previously, the North presented drone development as a key task in its five-year military development plan announced in 2021.
Analysts say that through the latest drone tests, North Korea aims to boast the results of its weapons development efforts while eyeing an opportunity to export to Russia, which has a great demand for unmanned aerial vehicles.
Yang Wook / Asan Institute for Policy Studies
Considering the drones' appearance, North Korea might have received support from Russia. The North may intend to produce and export to Russia.
For its capability to cause devastating damage to the enemy at low costs, suicide drones are increasingly utilized in modern warfare.
With its struggling economy, North Korea will likely focus on developing drones.
The South Korean military says it maintains a solid system to detect and intercept enemy drones.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.