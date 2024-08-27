[News Today] KIM NAM-KUK INDICTED FOR CRYPTO
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Former Democratic Party lawmaker Kim Nam-kuk, embroiled in a cryptocurrency scandal, has been brought to trial. Prosecutors believe he falsified financial details to conceal crypto earnings.
[REPORT]
Former main opposition Democratic Party lawmaker Kim Nam-kuk stirred controversy in May last year over his massive cryptocurrency holdings.
Former DP lawmaker Kim Nam-kuk /
Stirred debate over massive crypto assets last year
Some 15 months since the allegation surfaced, the prosecution has now indicted him without detention.
He is charged with undermining the work of the National Assembly's public officials ethics committee by falsely reporting his assets in a bid to conceal profits earned from crypto investment.
According to investigation by prosecutors, in December 2021 when Kim had a deposit of 9.9 billion won(USD 7.4 million) in his cryptocurrency account, he transfered 900 million won of that amount to his bank account and used the remaining balance to purchase crypto coins.
The registration of virtual assets was not mandatory at the time so the then lawmaker reported an asset of 1.26 billion won(USD 950,000) which excludes his cryptocurrency holdings.
Using the same method, also in December 2022, Kim spent a further 990 million won to buy digital coins.
In a statement Monday, Kim called the indictment politically motivated and vowed to sternly fight in court.
Meanwhile prosecutors cleared the former lawmaker on charges of using undisclosed information and violating the Political Funds Act, citing insufficient evidence.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] KIM NAM-KUK INDICTED FOR CRYPTO
-
- 입력 2024-08-27 16:11:55
- 수정2024-08-27 16:13:25
[LEAD]
Former Democratic Party lawmaker Kim Nam-kuk, embroiled in a cryptocurrency scandal, has been brought to trial. Prosecutors believe he falsified financial details to conceal crypto earnings.
[REPORT]
Former main opposition Democratic Party lawmaker Kim Nam-kuk stirred controversy in May last year over his massive cryptocurrency holdings.
Former DP lawmaker Kim Nam-kuk /
Stirred debate over massive crypto assets last year
Some 15 months since the allegation surfaced, the prosecution has now indicted him without detention.
He is charged with undermining the work of the National Assembly's public officials ethics committee by falsely reporting his assets in a bid to conceal profits earned from crypto investment.
According to investigation by prosecutors, in December 2021 when Kim had a deposit of 9.9 billion won(USD 7.4 million) in his cryptocurrency account, he transfered 900 million won of that amount to his bank account and used the remaining balance to purchase crypto coins.
The registration of virtual assets was not mandatory at the time so the then lawmaker reported an asset of 1.26 billion won(USD 950,000) which excludes his cryptocurrency holdings.
Using the same method, also in December 2022, Kim spent a further 990 million won to buy digital coins.
In a statement Monday, Kim called the indictment politically motivated and vowed to sternly fight in court.
Meanwhile prosecutors cleared the former lawmaker on charges of using undisclosed information and violating the Political Funds Act, citing insufficient evidence.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.