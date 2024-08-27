News Today

[News Today] ROW OVER KOREA’S LIBERATION

입력 2024.08.27 (16:13) 수정 2024.08.27 (16:15)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
In a full meeting of the National Policy Committee yesterday, Kim Hyung-seok, Director of the Independence Hall of Korea, refused to answer an opposition lawmaker's question about acknowledging Korea's 1945 liberation. He was previously embroiled in controversy for saying that Koreans were Japanese nationals during the colonial rule.

[REPORT]
The first National Policy Committee meeting held since the appointment of Kim Hyoung-suk as the head of the Independence Hall of Korea.

The opposition bloc blasted Kim as an anti-constitutional individual who is unfit for the post.
The ruling party rebutted by saying the opposition's demand that Kim step down is just a political stunt.

Park Sang-hyuk / Nat'l Policy Committee (DP)
He defended Paik Sun-yup, who admitted to being pro-Japanese, and said his activities in the Gando Special Force were natural.

Yoon Han-hong / Nat'l Policy Committee (PPP)
He was powerful during the military dictatorship, and now, as Heritage of Korean Independence head, he is instigating political demagoguery.

Kim said it is true that the Republic of Korea was founded on the provisional government, but he avoided answering a question about whether he agrees that Korea's liberation was in 1945.

Yoo Dong-soo / Nat'l Policy Committee (DP)
As chief of Independence Hall, do you agree that Korea was liberated in 1945?

Kim Hyoung-suk / President, Independence Hall of Korea
I have nothing to say as chief of Independence Hall.

Kim had said that Koreans were Japanese nationals during the colonial rule, which contradicts the government's fundamental stance that Japan's violation of Korea's national sovereignty was invalid.

Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs Kang Jung-ai promised to look into the matter and take necessary measures.

The ruling party demanded that the ministry investigate a remark criticizing President Yoon at a Liberation Day event organized by the Heritage of Korean Independence separately from the ceremony hosted by the government. The party claims the remark violated political neutrality.

Yoo Yeong-ha / Nat'l Policy Committee (PPP)
Do you agree that demanding the president's resignation in public is a political act?

Kang Jung-ai / Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs
I think there is room for interpreting it that way.

The ruling party has reaffirmed that the government will not designate National Foundation Day. It pointed out that even former Democratic Party leaders acknowledged the founding of the nation in 1948. It argued that efforts to divide the public should stop.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] ROW OVER KOREA’S LIBERATION
    • 입력 2024-08-27 16:13:35
    • 수정2024-08-27 16:15:34
    News Today

[LEAD]
In a full meeting of the National Policy Committee yesterday, Kim Hyung-seok, Director of the Independence Hall of Korea, refused to answer an opposition lawmaker's question about acknowledging Korea's 1945 liberation. He was previously embroiled in controversy for saying that Koreans were Japanese nationals during the colonial rule.

[REPORT]
The first National Policy Committee meeting held since the appointment of Kim Hyoung-suk as the head of the Independence Hall of Korea.

The opposition bloc blasted Kim as an anti-constitutional individual who is unfit for the post.
The ruling party rebutted by saying the opposition's demand that Kim step down is just a political stunt.

Park Sang-hyuk / Nat'l Policy Committee (DP)
He defended Paik Sun-yup, who admitted to being pro-Japanese, and said his activities in the Gando Special Force were natural.

Yoon Han-hong / Nat'l Policy Committee (PPP)
He was powerful during the military dictatorship, and now, as Heritage of Korean Independence head, he is instigating political demagoguery.

Kim said it is true that the Republic of Korea was founded on the provisional government, but he avoided answering a question about whether he agrees that Korea's liberation was in 1945.

Yoo Dong-soo / Nat'l Policy Committee (DP)
As chief of Independence Hall, do you agree that Korea was liberated in 1945?

Kim Hyoung-suk / President, Independence Hall of Korea
I have nothing to say as chief of Independence Hall.

Kim had said that Koreans were Japanese nationals during the colonial rule, which contradicts the government's fundamental stance that Japan's violation of Korea's national sovereignty was invalid.

Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs Kang Jung-ai promised to look into the matter and take necessary measures.

The ruling party demanded that the ministry investigate a remark criticizing President Yoon at a Liberation Day event organized by the Heritage of Korean Independence separately from the ceremony hosted by the government. The party claims the remark violated political neutrality.

Yoo Yeong-ha / Nat'l Policy Committee (PPP)
Do you agree that demanding the president's resignation in public is a political act?

Kang Jung-ai / Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs
I think there is room for interpreting it that way.

The ruling party has reaffirmed that the government will not designate National Foundation Day. It pointed out that even former Democratic Party leaders acknowledged the founding of the nation in 1948. It argued that efforts to divide the public should stop.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

2024 파리 패럴림픽 배너 이미지

헤드라인

윤 대통령, 오는 29일 국정 브리핑…‘4+1’ 개혁 등 설명

윤 대통령, 오는 29일 국정 브리핑…‘4+1’ 개혁 등 설명
여야, 오늘 간호법 밤샘 심사…<br>“딥페이크 음란물 대응책 마련”

여야, 오늘 간호법 밤샘 심사…“딥페이크 음란물 대응책 마련”
‘도둑질’이라며 나토 압박하는 트럼프…한국 방위비는 어떻게 되고 있나?

‘도둑질’이라며 나토 압박하는 트럼프…한국 방위비는 어떻게 되고 있나?
방심위, ‘텔레그램 딥페이크’ <br>긴급 회의…수사 의뢰 방침

방심위, ‘텔레그램 딥페이크’ 긴급 회의…수사 의뢰 방침
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.