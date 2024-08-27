[News Today] ROW OVER KOREA’S LIBERATION

입력 2024-08-27 16:13:35 수정 2024-08-27 16:15:34 News Today





[LEAD]

In a full meeting of the National Policy Committee yesterday, Kim Hyung-seok, Director of the Independence Hall of Korea, refused to answer an opposition lawmaker's question about acknowledging Korea's 1945 liberation. He was previously embroiled in controversy for saying that Koreans were Japanese nationals during the colonial rule.



[REPORT]

The first National Policy Committee meeting held since the appointment of Kim Hyoung-suk as the head of the Independence Hall of Korea.



The opposition bloc blasted Kim as an anti-constitutional individual who is unfit for the post.

The ruling party rebutted by saying the opposition's demand that Kim step down is just a political stunt.



Park Sang-hyuk / Nat'l Policy Committee (DP)

He defended Paik Sun-yup, who admitted to being pro-Japanese, and said his activities in the Gando Special Force were natural.



Yoon Han-hong / Nat'l Policy Committee (PPP)

He was powerful during the military dictatorship, and now, as Heritage of Korean Independence head, he is instigating political demagoguery.



Kim said it is true that the Republic of Korea was founded on the provisional government, but he avoided answering a question about whether he agrees that Korea's liberation was in 1945.



Yoo Dong-soo / Nat'l Policy Committee (DP)

As chief of Independence Hall, do you agree that Korea was liberated in 1945?



Kim Hyoung-suk / President, Independence Hall of Korea

I have nothing to say as chief of Independence Hall.



Kim had said that Koreans were Japanese nationals during the colonial rule, which contradicts the government's fundamental stance that Japan's violation of Korea's national sovereignty was invalid.



Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs Kang Jung-ai promised to look into the matter and take necessary measures.



The ruling party demanded that the ministry investigate a remark criticizing President Yoon at a Liberation Day event organized by the Heritage of Korean Independence separately from the ceremony hosted by the government. The party claims the remark violated political neutrality.



Yoo Yeong-ha / Nat'l Policy Committee (PPP)

Do you agree that demanding the president's resignation in public is a political act?



Kang Jung-ai / Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs

I think there is room for interpreting it that way.



The ruling party has reaffirmed that the government will not designate National Foundation Day. It pointed out that even former Democratic Party leaders acknowledged the founding of the nation in 1948. It argued that efforts to divide the public should stop.