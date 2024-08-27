[News Today] FU BAO MOVIE TO HIT THEATERS

News Today





The heartwarming story of Fu Bao, Korea's first naturally born panda, hits the big screen next month in the documentary "Hello, Grandpa." The film captures her final days in Korea and features insights from her caretakers.



It was a miracle that you came to me.



A movie has been produced on the story of the much-loved giant panda Fu Bao.



The amusement park Everland and the movie's production company announced, documentary film "Hello, Grandpa," will hit local theaters on September 4.



Born in July 2020, Fu Bao is the first panda to be born in Korea through natural breeding.



She gained and enjoyed unrivaled popularity, endearingly called "Princess Fu."



This is why some 6,000 people flocked to bid farewell, when she was permanently returned to China in April.



The movie chronicles her last days in Korea before departure.



It also narrates the story of her twin sister and panda family and will include interviews with the zookeepers.

To the delight of fans, veteran singer Lee Moon-sae worked on the film's main soundtrack.