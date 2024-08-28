[News Today] GOV’T SPEEDS UP MEDICAL REFORM

[LEAD]

People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon requested a delay in the 2026 medical school expansion plan to ease legislative conflicts, but the government rejected this proposal. Instead, it is accelerating healthcare reform by significantly boosting financial support for regional and essential medical services.



[REPORT]

A high-ranking party and government officials' meeting took place last Sunday.



People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon, who recently met with Park Dan, the head of the Korea Intern Resident Association, proposed to government officials the deferment of the 2026 medical school quota hike in order to ease tensions with the medical community.



After a review, the government rejected the proposal.



Government officials said the medical school admissions plan for 2026 has already been finalized and announced. They added that the medical community has to provide a scientific and united plan first.



Sung Tae-yoon/ Pres. Chief of Staff for Policy (Aug. 27)

Rather than saying we rejected their proposal, we have to say that we haven't changed from the current stance.



The government reiterated a steadfast medical reform.



President Yoon Suk Yeol said a robust healthcare system must be established alongside education for balanced regional development.



He also promised to invest 20 trillion won, or over 15 billion U.S. dollars, including 10 trillion won from the national treasury, for the next five years.



Yoon Suk Yeol/ President (Aug. 27, 37th Cabinet Meeting)

I will build an essential regional medical system that gives fair access to everyone regardless of where they live.



On next year's budget plan, Yoon said the most pressing issue is ensuring the efficiency of fiscal spending.



He noted that Korea's national debt snowballed more than 400 trillion won, or 300 billion dollars, during the last administration's five-year term, making the government's job harder.

