News Today

[News Today] 2025 BUDGET SET AT KRW 677 TN

입력 2024.08.28 (16:06) 수정 2024.08.28 (16:06)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
The government has allocated a budget of 677.4 trillion won for next year, a 3.2% increase from this year. By capping the growth rate at around 3% for the second straight year, it continues its tight fiscal policy. Despite this restraint, the focus remains on enhancing welfare for the vulnerable and improving people's livelihoods, according to officials.

[REPORT]
The government stressed that next year's budget is focused on improving people's livelihoods.

Choi Sang-mok / Deputy Prime Minister for Economy
The 2025 budget prioritizes people's livelihoods as well as structural reforms and improvements for future growth.

5.9 trillion won, or 4.5 billion dollars, will be injected to help small businesses.

Ko Jong-sun / Mangwon Market Vendor
Sales haven't recovered. The delivery trend that began during the pandemic continues.

As small businesses are struggling to make ends meet because of soaring fees charged by food delivery apps, the government has decided to provide an annual delivery fee subsidy of 300,000 won, or 226 dollars.

A debt settlement fund for helping small merchants will be expanded to over 40 trillion won, or some 30 billion dollars, and more unmanned credit card terminals will be provided.

The median income, which serves as a threshold for welfare benefits, has been raised by 6.42%.

Basic living subsidies for four-person households will increase nearly 120,000 won, or around 84 dollars, a month to over 1.95 million won, or about 1,500 dollars, a month.

The budget also includes expanded parental leaves.

The maximum parental leave allowance has been raised to 2.5 million won, or some 1,900 dollars. Separate subsidies will be paid to parents' colleagues whose workload will increase.

About 19.7 trillion won, or 14.8 billion dollars, has been allocated to tackle the nation's plummeting birth rate.

The R&D budget, which was slashed this year, will expand by 11.8% to 29.7 trillion won, or some 22.3 billion dollars.

The government says under the new budget classification system, the new R&D budget is actually larger than in 2023, before a controversy over a budget cut.

However, when key expenditures are excluded, the government's role through the budget appears significantly reduced.

The scope of non-essential discretionary expenditures, which exclude mandatory expenditures, has risen by only 0.8%.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] 2025 BUDGET SET AT KRW 677 TN
    • 입력 2024-08-28 16:06:40
    • 수정2024-08-28 16:06:48
    News Today

[LEAD]
The government has allocated a budget of 677.4 trillion won for next year, a 3.2% increase from this year. By capping the growth rate at around 3% for the second straight year, it continues its tight fiscal policy. Despite this restraint, the focus remains on enhancing welfare for the vulnerable and improving people's livelihoods, according to officials.

[REPORT]
The government stressed that next year's budget is focused on improving people's livelihoods.

Choi Sang-mok / Deputy Prime Minister for Economy
The 2025 budget prioritizes people's livelihoods as well as structural reforms and improvements for future growth.

5.9 trillion won, or 4.5 billion dollars, will be injected to help small businesses.

Ko Jong-sun / Mangwon Market Vendor
Sales haven't recovered. The delivery trend that began during the pandemic continues.

As small businesses are struggling to make ends meet because of soaring fees charged by food delivery apps, the government has decided to provide an annual delivery fee subsidy of 300,000 won, or 226 dollars.

A debt settlement fund for helping small merchants will be expanded to over 40 trillion won, or some 30 billion dollars, and more unmanned credit card terminals will be provided.

The median income, which serves as a threshold for welfare benefits, has been raised by 6.42%.

Basic living subsidies for four-person households will increase nearly 120,000 won, or around 84 dollars, a month to over 1.95 million won, or about 1,500 dollars, a month.

The budget also includes expanded parental leaves.

The maximum parental leave allowance has been raised to 2.5 million won, or some 1,900 dollars. Separate subsidies will be paid to parents' colleagues whose workload will increase.

About 19.7 trillion won, or 14.8 billion dollars, has been allocated to tackle the nation's plummeting birth rate.

The R&D budget, which was slashed this year, will expand by 11.8% to 29.7 trillion won, or some 22.3 billion dollars.

The government says under the new budget classification system, the new R&D budget is actually larger than in 2023, before a controversy over a budget cut.

However, when key expenditures are excluded, the government's role through the budget appears significantly reduced.

The scope of non-essential discretionary expenditures, which exclude mandatory expenditures, has risen by only 0.8%.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

2024 파리 패럴림픽 배너 이미지

헤드라인

[속보] 대통령실 “2026년 의대 증원 유예는 의사 수 증원 하지 말자는 얘기”

[속보] 대통령실 “2026년 의대 증원 유예는 의사 수 증원 하지 말자는 얘기”
[단독] 한동훈측 “대통령실, 의료 공백 해결 대안 있으면 제시하라” 역제안

[단독] 한동훈측 “대통령실, 의료 공백 해결 대안 있으면 제시하라” 역제안
간호법 국회 통과…이르면 내년 6월 ‘진료지원 간호사’ 합법화

간호법 국회 통과…이르면 내년 6월 ‘진료지원 간호사’ 합법화
전세사기특별법 국회 통과…<br>‘LH 공공임대주택’ 최장 20년 제공

전세사기특별법 국회 통과…‘LH 공공임대주택’ 최장 20년 제공
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.