[News Today] CAMBODIAN CON RING TARGETS KOREANS

Promising big returns on stock investments, 'reading room scams' are increasingly becoming a social problem. Often based in Southeast Asia, out of Korea's legal reach, these operations continue to defraud investors. In a first for Korean media, KBS has exclusively covered the overseas headquarters of such a scam in Cambodia.



Cambodian capital Phnom Penh. Population: 2.2 million.



At the city center, about one kilometer away from City Hall, stands a tall building over 30 storeys high.



The building stands on a busy street with lots of shops and heavy foot traffic.



It is registered as a lodging facility on the internet but it does not accept reservations.



An insider testified that this suspicious high-rise houses the headquarters of an investment fraud ring.



The criminal group takes up several floors and dozens of Koreans follow a Chinese boss's orders to defraud unwitting Korean investors.



Organization Insider/ (VOICE MODIFIED)

The boss is Chinese and the building and the money all belongs to China. South Koreans work on prospective Korean victims.



We waited in front of the building to see if Koreans were really working there.



Before long, young Koreans went into the building, carrying bags filled with drinks.



When we tried to follow them in, burly men stopped us from entering.



They let us in once we told them we are there to get information on long-term lease.



Building Management Employee/

(Can I lease an apartment here?) Please wait here.



﻿They didn't let their guard down against strangers.



Devices that appear to be mobile phone chargers were stored at the lobby and young men were able to enter the building after showing their passes.



Organization Insider/ (VOICE MODIFIED)

They all have a pass each because they need it to use the elevator and to go out.



We finally went inside the building, guided by an employee.



The employee said that room and board is provided when the room is leased for a long period.



Hotel Employee/

When you select a room, we provide wi-fi and additional facilities for free.



The building houses a restaurant, a convenience store, and a fitness facility, making it a perfect place to run a fraud ring, free from outside surveillance.



Organization Insider/ (VOICE MODIFIED)

We are not free to go outside. The Chinese don't want us to go out, because we might get into trouble



There is even a restricted area.



Hotel Employee/

There are rooms on upper floors but we don't have access there.



The inside man says the higher floors are limited to the Chinese manager.



Organization Insider/ (VOICE MODIFIED)

Only the person who has a VIP pass can go up there.



The fraud ring continues operating in Cambodia under the police radar to defraud Koreans.