[News Today] ILLEGAL K-CONTENT SITE NABBED

The operator behind a site illegally distributing popular web novels and webtoons has been arrested. Using foreign domains and false names to evade tracking, this individual amassed illicit proceeds totaling 120 million won over six months.



Police thoroughly search an officetel, a building used commercial and residential purposes.



Soundbyte:// Did ○○○ act as the developer at the time?



Bundles of money are found and the computer server is running around the clock.



This is where the site 'Agitoon,' which illegally shares Korean web novels and webtoons, operates.



The operator of the site is accused of illegally distributing some 2.5 million web novels and 740-thousand webtoons since 2021.



The person made profit through illegal ads on gambling and sex trafficking.



Just from what's been confirmed, he earned around 120 million won, or 90,500 dollars, in six months.



The operator is known to have evaded authorities by regularly changing the location of his criminal activity and through remote overseas logins.



Authorities found that the operator concealed the crime by using online payments under a Chinese name and mobile phones under different names.



The culture ministry and Daejeon prosecutors have arrested and indicted the individual. They have also seized the domain of the site and blocked access to it.

