[News Today] NEW FIFTY FIFTY AFTER DISPUTE

[LEAD]
Former 'Fifty Fifty' members have filed a major lawsuit against their once-agency after being embroiled in a legal battle. Interestingly, the members of the group garnered significant attention yesterday. We have the details.
[REPORT]
K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty shot up to the U.S. Billboard main chart as soon as they debuted.
However, due to a dispute over terms of contract, only Keena remains, as 3 members left the agency and are embroiled in a legal battle for over a year.
In the latest development, the departed members are known to have filed a lawsuit against the agency demanding a pay settlement.
According to legal sources, the former members submitted a complaint to court requesting 300 million won or around 225,000 dollars in payment for their contributions in the past.
Meanwhile a new-look Fifty Fifty made an appearance on Tuesday at an event marking the launch of Billboard Korea.
The revamped five-member act will kick off a full fledged schedule with the release of their mini album on September 20.
