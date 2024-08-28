News Today

[News Today] NEW FIFTY FIFTY AFTER DISPUTE

입력 2024.08.28 (16:09) 수정 2024.08.28 (16:10)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Former 'Fifty Fifty' members have filed a major lawsuit against their once-agency after being embroiled in a legal battle. Interestingly, the members of the group garnered significant attention yesterday. We have the details.

[REPORT]
K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty shot up to the U.S. Billboard main chart as soon as they debuted.

However, due to a dispute over terms of contract, only Keena remains, as 3 members left the agency and are embroiled in a legal battle for over a year.

In the latest development, the departed members are known to have filed a lawsuit against the agency demanding a pay settlement.

According to legal sources, the former members submitted a complaint to court requesting 300 million won or around 225,000 dollars in payment for their contributions in the past.

Meanwhile a new-look Fifty Fifty made an appearance on Tuesday at an event marking the launch of Billboard Korea.

The revamped five-member act will kick off a full fledged schedule with the release of their mini album on September 20.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] NEW FIFTY FIFTY AFTER DISPUTE
    • 입력 2024-08-28 16:09:45
    • 수정2024-08-28 16:10:02
    News Today

[LEAD]
Former 'Fifty Fifty' members have filed a major lawsuit against their once-agency after being embroiled in a legal battle. Interestingly, the members of the group garnered significant attention yesterday. We have the details.

[REPORT]
K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty shot up to the U.S. Billboard main chart as soon as they debuted.

However, due to a dispute over terms of contract, only Keena remains, as 3 members left the agency and are embroiled in a legal battle for over a year.

In the latest development, the departed members are known to have filed a lawsuit against the agency demanding a pay settlement.

According to legal sources, the former members submitted a complaint to court requesting 300 million won or around 225,000 dollars in payment for their contributions in the past.

Meanwhile a new-look Fifty Fifty made an appearance on Tuesday at an event marking the launch of Billboard Korea.

The revamped five-member act will kick off a full fledged schedule with the release of their mini album on September 20.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

2024 파리 패럴림픽 배너 이미지

헤드라인

[속보] 대통령실 “2026년 의대 증원 유예는 의사 수 증원 하지 말자는 얘기”

[속보] 대통령실 “2026년 의대 증원 유예는 의사 수 증원 하지 말자는 얘기”
[단독] 한동훈측 “대통령실, 의료 공백 해결 대안 있으면 제시하라” 역제안

[단독] 한동훈측 “대통령실, 의료 공백 해결 대안 있으면 제시하라” 역제안
간호법 국회 통과…이르면 내년 6월 ‘진료지원 간호사’ 합법화

간호법 국회 통과…이르면 내년 6월 ‘진료지원 간호사’ 합법화
전세사기특별법 국회 통과…<br>‘LH 공공임대주택’ 최장 20년 제공

전세사기특별법 국회 통과…‘LH 공공임대주택’ 최장 20년 제공
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.