[News Today] ADOR REPLACES CEO MIN HEE-JIN
[LEAD]
Min Hee-jin, known as the 'mother' of NewJeans, has stepped down as CEO of ADOR, amid tensions with parent company HYBE. This leadership shake-up follows her strong opposition to the board's sudden decisions.
[REPORT]
Min Hee-jin, dubbed the mother of K-pop girl group NewJeans, has been replaced as CEO of ADOR, a sublabel of entertainment powerhouse HYBE.
This comes 4 months after a feud erupted with the parent company.
ADOR said it convened a board meeting Tuesday and appointed a new CEO in efforts to stabilize the organization.
The plan is to separate the roles of production and management, both of which were overseen by Min.
The board wants Min to only focus on the production side from now on.
Min, however, strongly protested the decision, saying it was nonconsensual.
She said she was abruptly told about the board meeting last week and the dismissal decision was made unilaterally regardless of her will.
Meanwhile, ADOR insists the board had sufficient discussions and the procedures taken abided by the law.
