[News Today] HEALTHCARE UNION DEAL REACHED

Unionized healthcare workers and nurses reached an agreement with management overnight, just hours before the launch of a general strike on Thursday.



The Korean Health and Medical Workers' Union said that it came to a tentative agreement with 59 of 62 hospitals after holding negotiations until early Thursday morning.



The union decided to go on strike, expressing discontent over heavy workload amid a prolonged walkout by junior doctors.



The healthcare workers demanded the introduction of a four-day workweek system on a trial basis and a 6.4 percent pay raise.