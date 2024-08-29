[News Today] YOON HOLDS 2ND POLICY BRIEFING

President Yoon Suk Yeol held his second national policy briefing this morning since taking office. He emphasized the importance of addressing low birth rates and pension payments for the younger generation. He also addressed various reform plans in pension, healthcare, education, and labor.



President Yoon Suk Yeol pledged to pursue the 4 major reforms by all means, saying that he will not calculate political gains or pursue an easier way.



He stressed the need to overhaul the current state pension system, noting its failure to sufficiently support older generations and gain younger generations’ trust.



He said that the government will introduce mechanisms to ensure the state pension fund’s stability and sustainability.



He also said that the government will codify the guarantee of national pension payments into law to provide assurance to young people on receiving the benefits. The government will also pursue gradually increasing the pension premiums at a different pace for younger and older generations.



Regarding the reform of the medical sector, Yoon highlighted that with an admissions quota hike determined, medical schools are smoothly going ahead with plans to recruit new students for the academic year of 2025.



On the possibility of revising the current medical quota hike, he said that the government will push forward with the existing plans unless the medical sector presents a scientific and unified alternative.



Turning to a bill on introducing a special counsel looking into the Marine death report, the president said that investigative agencies are conducting an impartial investigation, saying that a recent parliamentary hearing found no evidence for the allegations of external influence.