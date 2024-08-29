[News Today] “N.KOREA HAS 50 NUCLEAR WARHEADS”

News Today

[LEAD]
We turn to North Korea. The regime is continuing to expand its nuclear arsenal, now holding over 50 warheads and around 30 delivery systems, despite global sanctions and criticism. This year, the regime is intensifying efforts to refine its nuclear command and control infrastructure.

[REPORT]
The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute in Sweden estimated that North Korea has fifty nuclear warheads, up by twenty from last year.

The institute also reported an estimate that the number of nuclear warheads could reach ninety if the devices ready for assembly were included.

North Korea also continues to develop the means of delivering nuclear payloads. Thirty-four delivery vehicle models have been unveiled so far.

North Korea already possesses or is testing delivery systems capable of carrying weapons of various ranges from short-range missiles to intercontinental ballistic missiles aimed at the US mainland.

In particular, the regime is putting new emphasis on nuclear missiles launched underwater, rockets fitted with a 'guidance function', and missiles with 'multiple warheads'.

Lee Choong-koo/ Korea Institute for Defense Analyses
Given N.Korea showed the Hwasan-31, it is inferred they've made progress in miniaturizing nuclear warhead. Also seen are vehicles to carry Hwasan-31.

Furthermore, North Korea has already put in place a nuclear trigger system, a comprehensive management system for nuclear arsenals, and a nuclear crisis early warning system named the 'Hwasan alert' system.

Based on these developments, the regime conducted its first simulated nuclear retaliation against South Korea in April. During this exercise, mock nuclear warheads were launched from giant rocket launchers.

Hong Min/ Korea Institute for National Unification
Key to operating nuclear weapons is the effectiveness of the nuclear command system. N. Korea has attempted to systemize its nuclear command chain.

South Korean military authorities concluded that North Korea's loading capability for tactical nuclear weapons is exaggerated, but most experts agree that it is only a matter of time before the loading capacity is fully developed.

