[News Today] FOOTBALL FREESTYLER SETS RECORD

[LEAD]
A university student stole everyone's attention with stunning football skills, that almost seems like an art performance. Apparently, he set a new Guinness World Record. Let's check it out.

[REPORT]
A young man performs tricks using a soccer ball like its nothing at all. His flashy moves remind us of B-boying legend Hong 10.

"I'm 23-year-old football freestyler Jang Woo-sung."

Jang Woo-sung/ Football Freestyler
The appeal of freestyle football is that I can perform various tricks regardless of place or number of performers.

Jang Woo-sung jumped into the world of freestyle football when he came across a football freestyler in middle school.

Since then, he kept practicing for two to three hours every day, which led him to win a national competition just three years after he picked up the sport.

Jang Woo-sung/ Football Freestyler
I was so determined that I didn't go home until I mastered a technique. I quickly learned the skills by immersing myself like this.

Unfortunately, he suffered an injury while practicing a backflip last year. But the injury turned out to be a blessing in disguise.

With rehab in mind, he turned all his focus to lifting, and was able to perform 209 football touches with alternating feet in one minute and set a new Guinness World Record.

Jang Woo-sung/ Football Freestyler
I was proud when the certificate arrived. I gained the confidence to get even better in the future.

When a reporter timed him doing the trick, he casually touched the ball 183 times in one minute, which comes to about three per second.

Jang Woo-sung/ Football Freestyler
My basic skills were good because I started freestyling at a relatively young age. The key is consistency.

Jang is practicing to set another world record. He is determined to become a top freestyler not only in Korea but across the world.

Jang Woo-sung/ Football Freestyler
I can do touches fast but now I want to do it for the longest duration and win international competitions.

