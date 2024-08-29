[News Today] GOO HA-RA BILL PASSES PARLIAMENT

입력 2024-08-29 16:26:35 수정 2024-08-29 16:27:50 News Today





[LEAD]

Lawmakers have passed a revision to the civil law at a plenary parliamentary session.



The gist of the revision, which is also called the Goo Ha-ra bill, is to prevent negligent or abusive parents from inheriting the property left by their deceased child.



Under the stipulation, the Family Court will decide on whether to deprive parents of the inheritance right if they are found to have neglected child-rearing obligations.



The revision will take effect starting from January 2026.