[News Today] SINKHOLE ACCIDENT IN SEOUL

[LEAD]
Yesterday morning, a sinkhole emerged on a four-lane street in Seoul, injuring two, including the driver. What's even more alarming is that this road passed a Seoul government inspection back in May without any issues noted.

[REPORT]
A four-lane street in Seodaemun-gu District in Seoul.

A small SUV suddenly tipped to the side appears to be sucked into the ground.

About ten minutes earlier, a truck jolted up as if it had bumped over something and other cars behind it also bounced on the same spot.

Witness/
I was working when an ambulance came. I went out to see what was going on and saw a car fallen into a hole.

The vehicle almost completely sank into the hole.

It had fallen into a sinkhole about six meters wide, four meters long and 2.5 meters deep.

The accident left the driver in his 80s seriously injured. The passenger in her 70s was also hurt.

The vehicle was towed right after the accident but two out of four lanes were closed for more than ten hours for investigations.

The road where the accident occurred didn't show any problems in the Seoul Metropolitan
government's sinkhole inspection in May.

Seoul Metropolitan Gov't Employee/ (VOICE MODIFIED)
No empty space was detected in May. We're trying to find out what caused the sinkhole, whether it was due to rain or other factors.

Shop Owner Nearby/ (VOICE MODIFIED)
I’m concerned after such an incident. There may be several other sinkholes underneath.

The city of Seoul is checking to see if the gas and sewage pipes buried beneath the street had caused the sinkhole.

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

