[News Today] BEE STING ALERT AMID HEATWAVE
[LEAD]
This summer's record heat has intensified bee activity, resulting in more sting incidents. With Chuseok approaching, those heading to the mountains tending graves and weeding should take extra caution.
[REPORT]
What looks like a huge icicle dangles from an outer wall. It is a massive wasp hive measuring over 1-meter in length.
As fire officials dressed in protective clothing from head to toe touch the hive, the wasps scatter in all direction.
"Come down after spraying the insecticide."
The hive is taken out in its entirety and sealed up and only then, the removal work is finished.
The super size wasp house is believed to hold thousands of bees.
A hive is also found on a slide at a children's playground. They are wasps with a poisonous sting.
Park Ja-yeong / Daejeon resident
It's dangerous if children get stung. They're too young to take medicine.
In recent weeks, in Daejeon, a person in their 70s doing field work was stung by a bee and fell seriously ill. In Boryeong, Chungcheongnamdo Province, a 50-something person even died while removing weeds outdoors.
Some 2,000 bee sting accidents occurred nationwide in July alone, up nearly 50% from past years.
The unprecedented heatwave has boosted bees' propagation and they seem to be everywhere regardless of time and place.
Even a bee-eradicating drone that sprays pesticides has appeared to battle the latest surge.
Yu Hyun-joon / Yuseong Fire Station, Daejeon
The stung area should be positioned higher than the heart to suppress blood circulation and treated at a hospital.
Bee stings mainly occur between August and September when people head out to cut down weeds and visit family grave sites.
To keep the insects at bay, people are advised to avoid dark colored clothing and strong scented cosmetics, which are known to stimulate bees' aggressiveness.
