[News Today] PIKKI PIKKI DANCE GOES VIRAL
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Amid a blockbuster professional baseball season, cheerleaders' dances are also drawing massive crowds. One dance in particular, dubbed the 'Pikki Pikki', has gone absolutely viral. Garnering millions of views and catching international media's eye, we look into this unexpected trend.
[REPORT]
The 'Pikki Pikki' dance is all the rage on social media these days.
This enthralling dance routine is performed whenever the Kia Tigers strike out an opposing batter.
The arms moving with thumbs up seem to tell the batter to leave the field as soon as possible and create an exciting mood.
The cheerful melody and moves that contrast with the dancers' nonchalant facial expressions make the routine even more infuriating for the opposition side.
The video of the dance is quite addictive.
Park Sung-eun, Cheon So-yoon, Park Shin-bi, Yeom Se-bin / Kia Tigers cheerleaders
The choreography and the song are very addictive. Our dance has drawn even more attention because our baseball team is leading the regular season race.
The Pikki Pikki dance was created in 2022. This year, even amature videos of the dance shot on the spot became huge hits as teams notch record attendance in games.
One video on YouTube has gained over 80 million views.
A video showing cheerleader Lee Ju-eun abruptly stop fixing her makeup to start doing the pikki pikki has become a sensation, spawning numerous imitators among overseas YouTubers.
The New York Times wrote recently that this ultra-chill dance routine has taken over social media algorithms.
Park Sung-eun, Cheon So-yoon, Park Shin-bi, Yeom Se-bin / Kia Tigers cheerleaders
We are a bit surprised by the attention, but we are also grateful for the global spotlight. Come watch baseball games!
The New York Times also said in Korean pro-baseball, cheerleading performances are like rock concerts that play a pivotal role in team performances and league success.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] PIKKI PIKKI DANCE GOES VIRAL
-
- 입력 2024-08-30 16:05:46
- 수정2024-08-30 16:07:17
[LEAD]
Amid a blockbuster professional baseball season, cheerleaders' dances are also drawing massive crowds. One dance in particular, dubbed the 'Pikki Pikki', has gone absolutely viral. Garnering millions of views and catching international media's eye, we look into this unexpected trend.
[REPORT]
The 'Pikki Pikki' dance is all the rage on social media these days.
This enthralling dance routine is performed whenever the Kia Tigers strike out an opposing batter.
The arms moving with thumbs up seem to tell the batter to leave the field as soon as possible and create an exciting mood.
The cheerful melody and moves that contrast with the dancers' nonchalant facial expressions make the routine even more infuriating for the opposition side.
The video of the dance is quite addictive.
Park Sung-eun, Cheon So-yoon, Park Shin-bi, Yeom Se-bin / Kia Tigers cheerleaders
The choreography and the song are very addictive. Our dance has drawn even more attention because our baseball team is leading the regular season race.
The Pikki Pikki dance was created in 2022. This year, even amature videos of the dance shot on the spot became huge hits as teams notch record attendance in games.
One video on YouTube has gained over 80 million views.
A video showing cheerleader Lee Ju-eun abruptly stop fixing her makeup to start doing the pikki pikki has become a sensation, spawning numerous imitators among overseas YouTubers.
The New York Times wrote recently that this ultra-chill dance routine has taken over social media algorithms.
Park Sung-eun, Cheon So-yoon, Park Shin-bi, Yeom Se-bin / Kia Tigers cheerleaders
We are a bit surprised by the attention, but we are also grateful for the global spotlight. Come watch baseball games!
The New York Times also said in Korean pro-baseball, cheerleading performances are like rock concerts that play a pivotal role in team performances and league success.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.