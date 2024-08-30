[News Today] FILMS ON CUTTHROAT OFFICE LIFE
[LEAD]
If you're one of those K- workers worn out from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, you might want to pay attention to this update. A new film 'Because I Hate Korea', featuring actress Go Ah-sung, is about to hit the theatres. Also premiering is 'Mungyeong', which follows the journey of a burnt-out office worker and a Buddhist nun. Here's more on our box office news.
[REPORT]
"(Did you have immigration in mind?) Does it look that way?"
"(What did you do in Korea?) Are you investigating me?"
Gyena, a young woman in her 20s, barely managed to land a job. Her long-time boyfriend proposes to her. But she decides to abruptly leave and head to New Zealand.
"I can't live in Korea because I'm not competitive enough there."
She leaves Korea because she believes she can't be happy here.
"Gyena, do as you want."
This movie has received rave reviews for depicting the attitude of today's young people, who are eager to get away from the cutthroat competition.
Ko A-seong / Role of Gyena
I hope this movie will offer solace to young people living in our highly competitive society.
==================
"Where's your hometown? (Mungyeong, Gyeongsangbuk-do Prov.)Mungyeong?"
Mun-gyeong is a working woman who works hard to the point of burnout.
She ends up going to the hometown of Cho-wol, her junior temporary coworker whom she failed to protect from workplace discrimination.
"Do monks relieve their agonies right away?"
While traveling, she encounters a Buddhist nun named Ga-eun and the two take a three-day trip together.
"I came back safely after hearing you chant."
This movie was lauded at the Jeonju International Film Festival for offering emotional respite to viewers amid the flood of provocative movie subjects.
Ryu Abel/ Role of Mun-gyeong
Solidarity is not about having a hard time alone or being better than others alone. It's about re-gaining hope and working together.
Cho Jae-kyeong/ Role of Ga-eun
People are too busy living their lives. This movie tells them it's okay to pause and take a break. It's a good movie to watch when you live too fiercely.
==================
A night train carrying 40 armed bandits... A special agent sets out to rescue passengers.
Martial arts director Oh Se-yeong known for the movies 'Snowpiercer' and 'Confidential Assignment' participated in the movie's production.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.