[News Today] TAEYEON’S DUET WITH SAM SMITH

입력 2024-08-30 16:06:55 수정 2024-08-30 16:07:48 News Today





[LEAD]

Well this is an unexpected collaboration for sure. World renowned pop-singer Sam Smith and K-POP singer Taeyeon has collaborated in a new song. Let's check it out.



[REPORT]

Sam Smith has released a new edition of his global hit, and it features K-pop star Taeyeon.



The duet version of 'I'm Not The Only One', which was released in 2014, was disclosed online on Thursday.



Taeyeon is featured in the album marking the tenth anniversary of Sam Smith's debut. She sings parts of the song's new edition in Korean to the delight of her domestic fans.



Sam Smith said through his duet with Taeyeon he wanted to express appreciation to his Korean fans for their love for the original version of "I'm Not The Only One." He also expressed gratitude to Taeyeon.



The singer's new album also contains duets with other overseas artists including Alicia Keys and Japanese singer Hikaru Utada. It was officially released on Friday morning.