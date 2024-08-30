News Today

[News Today] TAEYEON’S DUET WITH SAM SMITH

입력 2024.08.30 (16:06) 수정 2024.08.30 (16:07)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Well this is an unexpected collaboration for sure. World renowned pop-singer Sam Smith and K-POP singer Taeyeon has collaborated in a new song. Let's check it out.

[REPORT]
Sam Smith has released a new edition of his global hit, and it features K-pop star Taeyeon.

The duet version of 'I'm Not The Only One', which was released in 2014, was disclosed online on Thursday.

Taeyeon is featured in the album marking the tenth anniversary of Sam Smith's debut. She sings parts of the song's new edition in Korean to the delight of her domestic fans.

Sam Smith said through his duet with Taeyeon he wanted to express appreciation to his Korean fans for their love for the original version of "I'm Not The Only One." He also expressed gratitude to Taeyeon.

The singer's new album also contains duets with other overseas artists including Alicia Keys and Japanese singer Hikaru Utada. It was officially released on Friday morning.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] TAEYEON’S DUET WITH SAM SMITH
    • 입력 2024-08-30 16:06:55
    • 수정2024-08-30 16:07:48
    News Today

[LEAD]
Well this is an unexpected collaboration for sure. World renowned pop-singer Sam Smith and K-POP singer Taeyeon has collaborated in a new song. Let's check it out.

[REPORT]
Sam Smith has released a new edition of his global hit, and it features K-pop star Taeyeon.

The duet version of 'I'm Not The Only One', which was released in 2014, was disclosed online on Thursday.

Taeyeon is featured in the album marking the tenth anniversary of Sam Smith's debut. She sings parts of the song's new edition in Korean to the delight of her domestic fans.

Sam Smith said through his duet with Taeyeon he wanted to express appreciation to his Korean fans for their love for the original version of "I'm Not The Only One." He also expressed gratitude to Taeyeon.

The singer's new album also contains duets with other overseas artists including Alicia Keys and Japanese singer Hikaru Utada. It was officially released on Friday morning.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

2024 파리 패럴림픽 배너 이미지

헤드라인

[속보] 여야 “대표 회담서 ‘국가발전 어젠다’·<br> ‘민생’·‘정치 개혁’ 논의”

[속보] 여야 “대표 회담서 ‘국가발전 어젠다’· ‘민생’·‘정치 개혁’ 논의”
‘민주당 돈봉투 수수’ 유죄…허종식·윤관석·이성만 집유

‘민주당 돈봉투 수수’ 유죄…허종식·윤관석·이성만 집유
“의료계 대안 내면 2026년 <br>의대 정원 논의 가능”…수가 3천여 개↑

“의료계 대안 내면 2026년 의대 정원 논의 가능”…수가 3천여 개↑
새 중고교 역사교과서 16종 <br>검정 통과…‘시각차’ 논란도

새 중고교 역사교과서 16종 검정 통과…‘시각차’ 논란도
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.