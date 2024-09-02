[News Today] RIVAL PARTY CHAIRS’ MEETING
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Leaders of rival parties Han Dong-hoon and Lee Jae-myung convened yesterday for their first official inter-party leader meeting in 11 years. The 130 minute dialogue resulted in an agreement on eight key issues. These include forming a consultative body for people's livelihood pledges and urgently develop strategies to address the medical service gap.
[REPORT]
Rival party leaders held their first official meeting in 11 years.
The meeting was off to a good start with the leaders shaking hands.
But the atmosphere soon turned sour, as they raised contentious issues in their opening remarks.
People Power Party Chairman Han Dong-hoon highlighted Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung’s judicial risks by mentioning the need to reduce lawmakers’ privileges.
Lee countered by demanding the passage of the third-party recommended special counsel probe into the death of a Marine be done first.
Han Dong-hoon/ Chair, People Power Party
Many see the DP's push to impeach prosecutors as a move to contest the upcoming ruling against DP Chair.
Lee Jae-myung/ Chair, Democratic Party
PPP Chair suggested investigating evidence tampering with a special counsel.
We accept. Now is the time to decide.
After tense exchanges in the opening remarks, Han and Lee reached an agreement on eight issues in their closed-door talks.
The pair agreed to form a joint consultative body to discuss matters concerning people's livelihoods.
They also agreed to comprehensively review and discuss the financial investment income tax alongside measures to bolster the stock market.
Kwak Kyu-taek/ Senior spokesperson, PPP
They agreed on the need to discuss structural issues of the stock market.
Regarding low birth rate measures, they agreed to quickly handle bills, including extending parental leave for working couples.
In regards to the prolonged medical vacuum, they agreed to discuss countermeasures in parliament.
Jo Seoung-lae/ Senior spokesperson, DP
We urge the government to prepare measures for an expected surge in medical emergencies during Chuseok holidays.
Both parties also agreed to support the AI industry, ease household and small business debt burdens, prevent deepfake sexual crimes and actively discuss reviving local party chapters.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] RIVAL PARTY CHAIRS’ MEETING
-
- 입력 2024-09-02 16:02:06
- 수정2024-09-02 16:03:34
[LEAD]
Leaders of rival parties Han Dong-hoon and Lee Jae-myung convened yesterday for their first official inter-party leader meeting in 11 years. The 130 minute dialogue resulted in an agreement on eight key issues. These include forming a consultative body for people's livelihood pledges and urgently develop strategies to address the medical service gap.
[REPORT]
Rival party leaders held their first official meeting in 11 years.
The meeting was off to a good start with the leaders shaking hands.
But the atmosphere soon turned sour, as they raised contentious issues in their opening remarks.
People Power Party Chairman Han Dong-hoon highlighted Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung’s judicial risks by mentioning the need to reduce lawmakers’ privileges.
Lee countered by demanding the passage of the third-party recommended special counsel probe into the death of a Marine be done first.
Han Dong-hoon/ Chair, People Power Party
Many see the DP's push to impeach prosecutors as a move to contest the upcoming ruling against DP Chair.
Lee Jae-myung/ Chair, Democratic Party
PPP Chair suggested investigating evidence tampering with a special counsel.
We accept. Now is the time to decide.
After tense exchanges in the opening remarks, Han and Lee reached an agreement on eight issues in their closed-door talks.
The pair agreed to form a joint consultative body to discuss matters concerning people's livelihoods.
They also agreed to comprehensively review and discuss the financial investment income tax alongside measures to bolster the stock market.
Kwak Kyu-taek/ Senior spokesperson, PPP
They agreed on the need to discuss structural issues of the stock market.
Regarding low birth rate measures, they agreed to quickly handle bills, including extending parental leave for working couples.
In regards to the prolonged medical vacuum, they agreed to discuss countermeasures in parliament.
Jo Seoung-lae/ Senior spokesperson, DP
We urge the government to prepare measures for an expected surge in medical emergencies during Chuseok holidays.
Both parties also agreed to support the AI industry, ease household and small business debt burdens, prevent deepfake sexual crimes and actively discuss reviving local party chapters.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.