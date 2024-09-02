[News Today] RIVAL PARTY CHAIRS’ MEETING

[LEAD]

Leaders of rival parties Han Dong-hoon and Lee Jae-myung convened yesterday for their first official inter-party leader meeting in 11 years. The 130 minute dialogue resulted in an agreement on eight key issues. These include forming a consultative body for people's livelihood pledges and urgently develop strategies to address the medical service gap.



[REPORT]

Rival party leaders held their first official meeting in 11 years.



The meeting was off to a good start with the leaders shaking hands.

But the atmosphere soon turned sour, as they raised contentious issues in their opening remarks.



People Power Party Chairman Han Dong-hoon highlighted Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung’s judicial risks by mentioning the need to reduce lawmakers’ privileges.



Lee countered by demanding the passage of the third-party recommended special counsel probe into the death of a Marine be done first.



Han Dong-hoon/ Chair, People Power Party

Many see the DP's push to impeach prosecutors as a move to contest the upcoming ruling against DP Chair.



Lee Jae-myung/ Chair, Democratic Party

PPP Chair suggested investigating evidence tampering with a special counsel.

We accept. Now is the time to decide.



After tense exchanges in the opening remarks, Han and Lee reached an agreement on eight issues in their closed-door talks.



The pair agreed to form a joint consultative body to discuss matters concerning people's livelihoods.



They also agreed to comprehensively review and discuss the financial investment income tax alongside measures to bolster the stock market.



Kwak Kyu-taek/ Senior spokesperson, PPP

They agreed on the need to discuss structural issues of the stock market.



Regarding low birth rate measures, they agreed to quickly handle bills, including extending parental leave for working couples.



In regards to the prolonged medical vacuum, they agreed to discuss countermeasures in parliament.



Jo Seoung-lae/ Senior spokesperson, DP

We urge the government to prepare measures for an expected surge in medical emergencies during Chuseok holidays.



Both parties also agreed to support the AI industry, ease household and small business debt burdens, prevent deepfake sexual crimes and actively discuss reviving local party chapters.