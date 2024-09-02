[News Today] N. KOREA DEVASTATED BY FLOODS

입력 2024-09-02 16:02:32 수정 2024-09-02 16:04:02 News Today





[LEAD]

North Korea faced significant flood damage in the Amnokgang River basin at the end of July. Intelligence suggests Chagang-do Province was the hardest hit. Despite this, North Korea has barely mentioned the damages in the province, aside from those in Pyonganbuk-do Province. KBS has exclusively obtained satellite photos revealing the severe impact in Chagang-do Province.



[REPORT]

These photos show Kim Jong-un with his aides visiting a tractor plant in Kanggye, Chagang-do Province, to inspect steel materials.



Counter to its name, this factory produces artillery shells and other military supplies.



Chagang-do Province is home to North Korea's arms industry.

Satellite imagery shows significant flood damage caused by recent heavy rain.



Hundreds of houses in Kwangmyong-ri, Songgan-gun County, are nowhere to be seen following heavy rain that battered the area a month ago.



More than a hundred houses and buildings also disappeared in nearby Tongsan-ri after floods.



A North Korea source said about 300 people were buried when a town hall in Songgan-gun County, where residents had taken shelter, collapsed in a landslide. They added, Rescue efforts were delayed as heavy equipment arrived late, forcing the use of shovels and pickaxes.



Over 1,000 people are said to have died in Chagang-do Province alone.



The Songgan Steel Mill shows signs of extensive flooding, making normal operations likely impossible.



Two buildings of a hydropower plant in Kanggye have also been swept away.



The Manpo Line railway and a motorway in Songgan-gun County that runs parallel to it have also been buried in mud due to a landslide.



Chung Yoo-na / Defector from Chagang-do Prov.

I heard all trees were cut out for firewood in Chagang-do. Areas with mountains and streams will be especially vulnerable to flood damage.



North Korean authorities are busy consoling Pyonganbuk-do Province residents, but Chagang-do Province, which bore the brunt of recent floods, remains neglected and is struggling with recovery efforts.