[News Today] N. KOREA DEVASTATED BY FLOODS
[LEAD]
North Korea faced significant flood damage in the Amnokgang River basin at the end of July. Intelligence suggests Chagang-do Province was the hardest hit. Despite this, North Korea has barely mentioned the damages in the province, aside from those in Pyonganbuk-do Province. KBS has exclusively obtained satellite photos revealing the severe impact in Chagang-do Province.
[REPORT]
These photos show Kim Jong-un with his aides visiting a tractor plant in Kanggye, Chagang-do Province, to inspect steel materials.
Counter to its name, this factory produces artillery shells and other military supplies.
Chagang-do Province is home to North Korea's arms industry.
Satellite imagery shows significant flood damage caused by recent heavy rain.
Hundreds of houses in Kwangmyong-ri, Songgan-gun County, are nowhere to be seen following heavy rain that battered the area a month ago.
More than a hundred houses and buildings also disappeared in nearby Tongsan-ri after floods.
A North Korea source said about 300 people were buried when a town hall in Songgan-gun County, where residents had taken shelter, collapsed in a landslide. They added, Rescue efforts were delayed as heavy equipment arrived late, forcing the use of shovels and pickaxes.
Over 1,000 people are said to have died in Chagang-do Province alone.
The Songgan Steel Mill shows signs of extensive flooding, making normal operations likely impossible.
Two buildings of a hydropower plant in Kanggye have also been swept away.
The Manpo Line railway and a motorway in Songgan-gun County that runs parallel to it have also been buried in mud due to a landslide.
Chung Yoo-na / Defector from Chagang-do Prov.
I heard all trees were cut out for firewood in Chagang-do. Areas with mountains and streams will be especially vulnerable to flood damage.
North Korean authorities are busy consoling Pyonganbuk-do Province residents, but Chagang-do Province, which bore the brunt of recent floods, remains neglected and is struggling with recovery efforts.
