[News Today] CONVENIENCE STORE EVOLUTION
[LEAD]
Have you all been to a convenience store in Korea? Well, these days, they aren't just places to shop, but almost a place to spend time. Today we look into some of the ground-breaking transformations they've gone through.
[REPORT]
A customer makes an order and then a robot puts ice cream in a cup and finish it up with toppings.
A 'latte art' robot makes an exact copy of a contest winner's design on the milk foam topping the coffee.
A machine that can make cotton candies.
This place that resembles an amusement park is a convenience store in Insa-dong, Seoul.
Ryu Seong-rim/ Jeonju resident
I came here instead of a cafe. Children think the robots that make cotton candies and ice cream are fun
At this convenience store, there is a spacious ramyeon section as well as a K-food zone frequented by foreign visitors.
One can customize noodles, including choosing between four levels of spiciness.
Even ordinary Korean convenience stores not targeting foreign tourists have become a must-visit destination for travellers from overseas.
Daniella Gonzales/ Mexican Tourist
I come to the convenient store everyday. Korean stores are everywhere and everything in it.
As convenience stores offering a wide variety of goods grew popular, more than 1,100 Korean convenience stores opened overseas.
Prof. Kim Ju-young/ Sogang University
Thanks to the popularity of K-culture and food, convenience stores are successful overseas. Next step involves assimilating into the local culture to be the best.
Convenience stores, now the driving force of retail sales, are undergoing transformation to survive in a competitive environment.
입력 2024-09-02
- 수정2024-09-02 16:04:14
