News Today

[News Today] SWELLING DEEPFAKE DAMAGE

입력 2024.09.02 (16:03) 수정 2024.09.02 (16:04)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
As deepfake sexual abuse videos spread unchecked, more victims are coming forward, heightening calls for robust measures. Police investigations are escalating, but victims' anxiety are growing driven by the nature of deepfake pornography, that's easy to create, but hard to delete.

[REPORT]
This middle school teacher, identified as “A,” received a message on social media last month.

She learned that a student in her class had been asked to create sexually explicit deepfake images with her photos.

Teacher / Victim (VOICE MODIFIED)
It is unbelievable that a student committed this misdeed.

After admitting to the wrongdoing, the student in question was ordered to move to a different school as a disciplinary measure.

However, the student’s new school is just a ten-minute walk from the old one.

Teacher / Victim (VOICE MODIFIED)
I can't trust other students, thinking they might have shared it.

Police investigations are speeding up with the continuing discoveries of pornographic deepfakes.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency caught and detained a man in his 20s for creating and spreading 279 such deepfake images.

The number of victims stands at 246. He could generate nearly 300 videos in just two months. This was possible with an AI program.

Choi Hye-rim/ KBS reporter
This is a deepfake creating app available for free. In less than five seconds the AI creates a doctored image

However, it takes months or even years to delete these images and videos.

Choi Tae-un/ Chief, Sarazim Company
No matter how many times we delete them, they appear again and again. They are like roaches.

Deepfake sex crimes cause nearly irreparable damage on victims.
There are growing calls for stricter punishment against those who create pornographic deepfakes.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] SWELLING DEEPFAKE DAMAGE
    • 입력 2024-09-02 16:03:05
    • 수정2024-09-02 16:04:42
    News Today

[LEAD]
As deepfake sexual abuse videos spread unchecked, more victims are coming forward, heightening calls for robust measures. Police investigations are escalating, but victims' anxiety are growing driven by the nature of deepfake pornography, that's easy to create, but hard to delete.

[REPORT]
This middle school teacher, identified as “A,” received a message on social media last month.

She learned that a student in her class had been asked to create sexually explicit deepfake images with her photos.

Teacher / Victim (VOICE MODIFIED)
It is unbelievable that a student committed this misdeed.

After admitting to the wrongdoing, the student in question was ordered to move to a different school as a disciplinary measure.

However, the student’s new school is just a ten-minute walk from the old one.

Teacher / Victim (VOICE MODIFIED)
I can't trust other students, thinking they might have shared it.

Police investigations are speeding up with the continuing discoveries of pornographic deepfakes.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency caught and detained a man in his 20s for creating and spreading 279 such deepfake images.

The number of victims stands at 246. He could generate nearly 300 videos in just two months. This was possible with an AI program.

Choi Hye-rim/ KBS reporter
This is a deepfake creating app available for free. In less than five seconds the AI creates a doctored image

However, it takes months or even years to delete these images and videos.

Choi Tae-un/ Chief, Sarazim Company
No matter how many times we delete them, they appear again and again. They are like roaches.

Deepfake sex crimes cause nearly irreparable damage on victims.
There are growing calls for stricter punishment against those who create pornographic deepfakes.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

2024 파리 패럴림픽 배너 이미지

헤드라인

“추석 기점 문 닫는 응급실 늘 것”…<br>정부 “차질 없도록 할 것”

“추석 기점 문 닫는 응급실 늘 것”…정부 “차질 없도록 할 것”
‘최장 지연’ 국회 개원식…<br>신경전 속 정기국회 험로 예고

‘최장 지연’ 국회 개원식…신경전 속 정기국회 험로 예고
대통령실 “국정 마비시키려는 야당 ‘계엄 농단’에 단호히 대응할 것”

대통령실 “국정 마비시키려는 야당 ‘계엄 농단’에 단호히 대응할 것”
국민참여재판 배심원에 “억울하다” 문자 테러…위협죄 첫 기소

국민참여재판 배심원에 “억울하다” 문자 테러…위협죄 첫 기소
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.