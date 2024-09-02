[News Today] SWELLING DEEPFAKE DAMAGE
[LEAD]
As deepfake sexual abuse videos spread unchecked, more victims are coming forward, heightening calls for robust measures. Police investigations are escalating, but victims' anxiety are growing driven by the nature of deepfake pornography, that's easy to create, but hard to delete.
[REPORT]
This middle school teacher, identified as “A,” received a message on social media last month.
She learned that a student in her class had been asked to create sexually explicit deepfake images with her photos.
Teacher / Victim (VOICE MODIFIED)
It is unbelievable that a student committed this misdeed.
After admitting to the wrongdoing, the student in question was ordered to move to a different school as a disciplinary measure.
However, the student’s new school is just a ten-minute walk from the old one.
Teacher / Victim (VOICE MODIFIED)
I can't trust other students, thinking they might have shared it.
Police investigations are speeding up with the continuing discoveries of pornographic deepfakes.
The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency caught and detained a man in his 20s for creating and spreading 279 such deepfake images.
The number of victims stands at 246. He could generate nearly 300 videos in just two months. This was possible with an AI program.
Choi Hye-rim/ KBS reporter
This is a deepfake creating app available for free. In less than five seconds the AI creates a doctored image
However, it takes months or even years to delete these images and videos.
Choi Tae-un/ Chief, Sarazim Company
No matter how many times we delete them, they appear again and again. They are like roaches.
Deepfake sex crimes cause nearly irreparable damage on victims.
There are growing calls for stricter punishment against those who create pornographic deepfakes.
