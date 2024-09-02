[News Today] DEEPFAKES TARGET K-POP STARS

입력 2024-09-02 16:03:15 수정 2024-09-02 16:04:56 News Today





[LEAD]

The music industry is also turning their eyes to such deepfake crimes as public figures such as singers are also being targeted. Numerous artists and their agencies are actively taking measures. Here's more.



[REPORT]

K-pop girl group Twice are out to take down deepfake sex crimes.



The group's agency issued a statement Friday saying that deepfake videos of Twice members are spreading and the situation is quite serious.



The agency is collecting evidence and taking legal action.



It stressed it will show no leniency towards perpetrators.



Twice weren't the only K-pop group targeted.



New Jeans have also fallen victim. Some of their members are minors.



The group's agency said earlier the police are investigating the distribution of fake pornographic images made with the faces of New Jeans members.



Other K-pop celebrities affected by deepfake crimes include singer Kwon Eunbi and Yujeong, a former member of Brave Girls.



The K-pop industry and music fans are growing concerned as an increasing number of female entertainers are being victimized by deepfake sex crimes.