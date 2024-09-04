[News Today] ARMED FORCES DAY NAMED HOLIDAY
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
The government has declared October 1st, Armed Forces Day, a temporary public holiday. This designation comes amid serious security challenges, and seeks to underscore the importance of the military and elevate the morale of its service members.
[REPORT]
October 1 is designated as Armed Forces Day to celebrate the day South Korean troops first broke through the 38th parallel line during the Korean War.
It's been a national holiday since 1976 but lost that status from 1991 to boost corporate productivity.
However this year, which marks the 76th founding anniversary of the military, the government has designated Armed Forces Day as a temporary holiday.
Though it's only temporary, it's the first time in 34 years the day has become a holiday again to boost troop morale and raise security awareness.
The aim is to highlight the importance of national defense and the military's value amid North Korea's provocations and the grave security situations at home and abroad.
Han Duck-soo / Prime Minister(Sept. 3, Cabinet meeting)
Steadfast security is the foundation of a country and its economy. We hope troops' morale and sense of duty will rise further amid public support.
Like last year, a large street parade will take place in downtown Seoul on that day.
The defense ministry also vowed to mark that day as a festival of national security and showcase Korean forces' combat power to the world.
President Yoon Suk Yeol also approved three bills on public livelihood, including a special law on jeonse rental scams that were earlier endorsed by the Cabinet.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] ARMED FORCES DAY NAMED HOLIDAY
-
- 입력 2024-09-04 16:09:17
- 수정2024-09-04 16:11:09
[LEAD]
The government has declared October 1st, Armed Forces Day, a temporary public holiday. This designation comes amid serious security challenges, and seeks to underscore the importance of the military and elevate the morale of its service members.
[REPORT]
October 1 is designated as Armed Forces Day to celebrate the day South Korean troops first broke through the 38th parallel line during the Korean War.
It's been a national holiday since 1976 but lost that status from 1991 to boost corporate productivity.
However this year, which marks the 76th founding anniversary of the military, the government has designated Armed Forces Day as a temporary holiday.
Though it's only temporary, it's the first time in 34 years the day has become a holiday again to boost troop morale and raise security awareness.
The aim is to highlight the importance of national defense and the military's value amid North Korea's provocations and the grave security situations at home and abroad.
Han Duck-soo / Prime Minister(Sept. 3, Cabinet meeting)
Steadfast security is the foundation of a country and its economy. We hope troops' morale and sense of duty will rise further amid public support.
Like last year, a large street parade will take place in downtown Seoul on that day.
The defense ministry also vowed to mark that day as a festival of national security and showcase Korean forces' combat power to the world.
President Yoon Suk Yeol also approved three bills on public livelihood, including a special law on jeonse rental scams that were earlier endorsed by the Cabinet.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.