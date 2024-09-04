[News Today] ARMED FORCES DAY NAMED HOLIDAY

The government has declared October 1st, Armed Forces Day, a temporary public holiday. This designation comes amid serious security challenges, and seeks to underscore the importance of the military and elevate the morale of its service members.



October 1 is designated as Armed Forces Day to celebrate the day South Korean troops first broke through the 38th parallel line during the Korean War.



It's been a national holiday since 1976 but lost that status from 1991 to boost corporate productivity.



However this year, which marks the 76th founding anniversary of the military, the government has designated Armed Forces Day as a temporary holiday.



Though it's only temporary, it's the first time in 34 years the day has become a holiday again to boost troop morale and raise security awareness.



The aim is to highlight the importance of national defense and the military's value amid North Korea's provocations and the grave security situations at home and abroad.



Han Duck-soo / Prime Minister(Sept. 3, Cabinet meeting)

Steadfast security is the foundation of a country and its economy. We hope troops' morale and sense of duty will rise further amid public support.



Like last year, a large street parade will take place in downtown Seoul on that day.



The defense ministry also vowed to mark that day as a festival of national security and showcase Korean forces' combat power to the world.



President Yoon Suk Yeol also approved three bills on public livelihood, including a special law on jeonse rental scams that were earlier endorsed by the Cabinet.