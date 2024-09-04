News Today

[News Today] ARMED FORCES DAY NAMED HOLIDAY

입력 2024.09.04 (16:09) 수정 2024.09.04 (16:11)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
The government has declared October 1st, Armed Forces Day, a temporary public holiday. This designation comes amid serious security challenges, and seeks to underscore the importance of the military and elevate the morale of its service members.

[REPORT]
October 1 is designated as Armed Forces Day to celebrate the day South Korean troops first broke through the 38th parallel line during the Korean War.

It's been a national holiday since 1976 but lost that status from 1991 to boost corporate productivity.

However this year, which marks the 76th founding anniversary of the military, the government has designated Armed Forces Day as a temporary holiday.

Though it's only temporary, it's the first time in 34 years the day has become a holiday again to boost troop morale and raise security awareness.

The aim is to highlight the importance of national defense and the military's value amid North Korea's provocations and the grave security situations at home and abroad.

Han Duck-soo / Prime Minister(Sept. 3, Cabinet meeting)
Steadfast security is the foundation of a country and its economy. We hope troops' morale and sense of duty will rise further amid public support.

Like last year, a large street parade will take place in downtown Seoul on that day.

The defense ministry also vowed to mark that day as a festival of national security and showcase Korean forces' combat power to the world.

President Yoon Suk Yeol also approved three bills on public livelihood, including a special law on jeonse rental scams that were earlier endorsed by the Cabinet.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] ARMED FORCES DAY NAMED HOLIDAY
    • 입력 2024-09-04 16:09:17
    • 수정2024-09-04 16:11:09
    News Today

[LEAD]
The government has declared October 1st, Armed Forces Day, a temporary public holiday. This designation comes amid serious security challenges, and seeks to underscore the importance of the military and elevate the morale of its service members.

[REPORT]
October 1 is designated as Armed Forces Day to celebrate the day South Korean troops first broke through the 38th parallel line during the Korean War.

It's been a national holiday since 1976 but lost that status from 1991 to boost corporate productivity.

However this year, which marks the 76th founding anniversary of the military, the government has designated Armed Forces Day as a temporary holiday.

Though it's only temporary, it's the first time in 34 years the day has become a holiday again to boost troop morale and raise security awareness.

The aim is to highlight the importance of national defense and the military's value amid North Korea's provocations and the grave security situations at home and abroad.

Han Duck-soo / Prime Minister(Sept. 3, Cabinet meeting)
Steadfast security is the foundation of a country and its economy. We hope troops' morale and sense of duty will rise further amid public support.

Like last year, a large street parade will take place in downtown Seoul on that day.

The defense ministry also vowed to mark that day as a festival of national security and showcase Korean forces' combat power to the world.

President Yoon Suk Yeol also approved three bills on public livelihood, including a special law on jeonse rental scams that were earlier endorsed by the Cabinet.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

2024 파리 패럴림픽 배너 이미지

헤드라인

정부 “‘보험료율 9%→13%’ 세대별 차등 인상”…<br>자동 조정 장치 도입

정부 “‘보험료율 9%→13%’ 세대별 차등 인상”…자동 조정 장치 도입
정부, 오늘부터 군의관 250명 전국 병원 배치…의료 공백 해소 ‘총력’

정부, 오늘부터 군의관 250명 전국 병원 배치…의료 공백 해소 ‘총력’
박찬대 민주당 원내대표 교섭단체 대표연설…“의료 비상협의체 구성 제안”

박찬대 민주당 원내대표 교섭단체 대표연설…“의료 비상협의체 구성 제안”
한-뉴질랜드 정상회담 공동성명 발표…“8.15 통일 독트린 지지”

한-뉴질랜드 정상회담 공동성명 발표…“8.15 통일 독트린 지지”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.