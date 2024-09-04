[News Today] G-DRAGON’S AUCTION…‘ROOKIE SINGER’

[LEAD]

We turn to cultural news. Singer G-Dragon, known for his love of art, has listed his personal collection for a digital auction. Actor Jo Jung-suk has transformed himself as a rookie singer. Updates are also in on new albums from LE SSERAFIM and singer Chungha.



[REPORT]

K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM has returned with their 4th mini album.



Member Huh Yun-jin took part in producing the album which contains five songs including the title track 'Crazy.'



Also making headlines is their powerful choreography for which the group collaborated with a famous U.S. dance team to perfect what's known as the voguing dance moves which requires intricate and acrobatic skills.

"you got me~~just feel the rhythm"



Singer Chungha who hosts the KBS radio program 'Volume Up' has announced her comeback with a new song.



The digital single 'Algorithm' is a pop dance number that highlights house music rhythms and a unique synthesizer sound.



In the music video, singer and actress Uhm Jung-hwa and dancer Gabee make a surprise cameo appearance.



Chungha / Singer

I'm so happy to give this gift to my fans who loved my previous songs such as 'Roller Coaster' and 'Gotta Go'.



IU / Singer

I'm the senior when it comes to making albums.



Seasoned actor Jo Jung-suk with a 20 year career under his belt tries his hands at becoming a singer in a new entertainment show.



The program documents a 100 day journey of realizing his dream of becoming a singer, and includes him writing his own song.



Jo Jung-suk / Actor, Rookie singer

My childhood dream was becoming a singer. Making that dream come true with these amazing people will be all the more meaningful.

Rapper G-Dragon's personal items have been unveiled on 'Joopiter,' the world's first digital auction platform.



The articles put up for auction include fashion and modern art pieces the singer has collected as well as artworks he made himself.



For the event, G-Dragon also met with U.S. pop star and famed producer Pharrell Williams.