News Today

[News Today] G-DRAGON’S AUCTION…‘ROOKIE SINGER’

입력 2024.09.04 (16:10) 수정 2024.09.04 (16:12)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
We turn to cultural news. Singer G-Dragon, known for his love of art, has listed his personal collection for a digital auction. Actor Jo Jung-suk has transformed himself as a rookie singer. Updates are also in on new albums from LE SSERAFIM and singer Chungha.

[REPORT]
K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM has returned with their 4th mini album.

Member Huh Yun-jin took part in producing the album which contains five songs including the title track 'Crazy.'

Also making headlines is their powerful choreography for which the group collaborated with a famous U.S. dance team to perfect what's known as the voguing dance moves which requires intricate and acrobatic skills.
=============
"you got me~~just feel the rhythm"

Singer Chungha who hosts the KBS radio program 'Volume Up' has announced her comeback with a new song.

The digital single 'Algorithm' is a pop dance number that highlights house music rhythms and a unique synthesizer sound.

In the music video, singer and actress Uhm Jung-hwa and dancer Gabee make a surprise cameo appearance.

Chungha / Singer
I'm so happy to give this gift to my fans who loved my previous songs such as 'Roller Coaster' and 'Gotta Go'.

IU / Singer
I'm the senior when it comes to making albums.

Seasoned actor Jo Jung-suk with a 20 year career under his belt tries his hands at becoming a singer in a new entertainment show.

The program documents a 100 day journey of realizing his dream of becoming a singer, and includes him writing his own song.

Jo Jung-suk / Actor, Rookie singer
My childhood dream was becoming a singer. Making that dream come true with these amazing people will be all the more meaningful.
===============
Rapper G-Dragon's personal items have been unveiled on 'Joopiter,' the world's first digital auction platform.

The articles put up for auction include fashion and modern art pieces the singer has collected as well as artworks he made himself.

For the event, G-Dragon also met with U.S. pop star and famed producer Pharrell Williams.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] G-DRAGON’S AUCTION…‘ROOKIE SINGER’
    • 입력 2024-09-04 16:10:38
    • 수정2024-09-04 16:12:23
    News Today

[LEAD]
We turn to cultural news. Singer G-Dragon, known for his love of art, has listed his personal collection for a digital auction. Actor Jo Jung-suk has transformed himself as a rookie singer. Updates are also in on new albums from LE SSERAFIM and singer Chungha.

[REPORT]
K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM has returned with their 4th mini album.

Member Huh Yun-jin took part in producing the album which contains five songs including the title track 'Crazy.'

Also making headlines is their powerful choreography for which the group collaborated with a famous U.S. dance team to perfect what's known as the voguing dance moves which requires intricate and acrobatic skills.
=============
"you got me~~just feel the rhythm"

Singer Chungha who hosts the KBS radio program 'Volume Up' has announced her comeback with a new song.

The digital single 'Algorithm' is a pop dance number that highlights house music rhythms and a unique synthesizer sound.

In the music video, singer and actress Uhm Jung-hwa and dancer Gabee make a surprise cameo appearance.

Chungha / Singer
I'm so happy to give this gift to my fans who loved my previous songs such as 'Roller Coaster' and 'Gotta Go'.

IU / Singer
I'm the senior when it comes to making albums.

Seasoned actor Jo Jung-suk with a 20 year career under his belt tries his hands at becoming a singer in a new entertainment show.

The program documents a 100 day journey of realizing his dream of becoming a singer, and includes him writing his own song.

Jo Jung-suk / Actor, Rookie singer
My childhood dream was becoming a singer. Making that dream come true with these amazing people will be all the more meaningful.
===============
Rapper G-Dragon's personal items have been unveiled on 'Joopiter,' the world's first digital auction platform.

The articles put up for auction include fashion and modern art pieces the singer has collected as well as artworks he made himself.

For the event, G-Dragon also met with U.S. pop star and famed producer Pharrell Williams.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

2024 파리 패럴림픽 배너 이미지

헤드라인

정부 “‘보험료율 9%→13%’ 세대별 차등 인상”…<br>자동 조정 장치 도입

정부 “‘보험료율 9%→13%’ 세대별 차등 인상”…자동 조정 장치 도입
정부, 오늘부터 군의관 250명 전국 병원 배치…의료 공백 해소 ‘총력’

정부, 오늘부터 군의관 250명 전국 병원 배치…의료 공백 해소 ‘총력’
박찬대 민주당 원내대표 교섭단체 대표연설…“의료 비상협의체 구성 제안”

박찬대 민주당 원내대표 교섭단체 대표연설…“의료 비상협의체 구성 제안”
한-뉴질랜드 정상회담 공동성명 발표…“8.15 통일 독트린 지지”

한-뉴질랜드 정상회담 공동성명 발표…“8.15 통일 독트린 지지”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.