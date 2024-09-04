[News Today] GANG DONG-WON TO HEADLINE BIFF

[LEAD]

The 29th Busan International Film Festival kicks off on October 2nd for a ten-day run. Apparently, it's promising a spectacular and groundbreaking celebration. We have the details.



[REPORT]

Actor Gang Dong-won and BTS member RM will grace this year's Busan International Film Festival.



Organizers held a press conference Tuesday and announced this year's screenings.



For the first time in the festival's history, a streaming platform movie has been named as the opening film.



Park Do-sin / Acting director, BIFF

This year's opener is 'Uprising' directed by Kim Sang-man. It stars Gang Dong-won, Park Jung-min, Cha Seung-won and others.



Director Park Chan-wook took part in the production of 'Uprising' starring Gang Dong-won.



In deciding the opener, organizers said they considered the film's public appeal and enjoyment factor by the audience.



This year's event will showcase 224 films from 63 countries.



There will also be a documentary screening featuring BTS member RM, as well as an event to commemorate the late actor Lee Sun-kyun.