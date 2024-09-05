[News Today] NK STRUGGLES WITH FLOOD RECOVERY
At the end of July, torrential rains flooded North Korea's Amnokgang River basin. It has been found that recovery efforts are currently slow, and people are manually handling repairs amid a shortage of heavy equipment. Reports also indicate the execution of several senior officials blamed for the disaster. Intelligence agencies are closely monitoring these developments.
A video footage of North Korea across the Amnokgang River, posted on a Chinese social medial platform.
In the riverside region ravaged by floods, repair workers are busy at work.
Heavy equipment like excavators were mobilized to dig up soil.
But the most noticable aspect of the recovery work is the massive number of mobilized personnel.
How many people are at work? A large unit was mobilized. They are all human.
A red flag flaps, planted on a site where an embankment collapsed.
It is assumed to be an operation to repair the embankment. People are seen scooping up dirt with shovels and carrying sacks.
A group of people dismantle a building on the roof. They appear to be tearing down a building at a risk of collapse.
Let's take a look at the actual disaster damage. Everything is being done by people. No machines are seen.
About a month has passed since the Amnokgang River region was devastated by floods.
The National Intelligence Service in Seoul says it is closely monitoring North Korea, as there are signs that the regime executed a number of senior officials and held them responsible for the flood damage.
The North is known to be rejecting aid offers from China and other countries.
