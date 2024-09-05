[News Today] YOON PAYS LATE NIGHT ER VISIT

President Yoon Suk Yeol visited the Regional Emergency Medical Center in Gyeonggido-Province, offering encouragement to staff and hearing firsthand their challenges. He criticized the unfair compensation for emergency room personnel and pledged a significant boost in support for essential medical services.



Amid concerns of emergency room availability ahead of the Chuseok holiday, President Yoon Suk Yeol paid a visit to a regional emergency medical center.



He sought to listen to onsite concerns and ask for smooth ER operations during the holiday.



Yoon Suk Yeol / President

I'm out on an inspection as medical staff are hard at work. Hope you get well.



Yoon said the existing medical system and cost coverage policy fail to sufficiently reflect actual conditions on the field.



He agreed with the view that compensation for ER personnel was not fair.



To improve the situation, he vowed to dramatically increase support for essential care areas and reduce the burden of legal risks faced by medical personnel.



The hospital he visited conveyed concerns of growing fatigue on professors due to the absence of trainee doctors and resulting difficulty in patient treatment.



Yoon promised to deliver all-out support.



This marks the president's 9th visit to a hospital since the government's medical reform plan was announced in February.