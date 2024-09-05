News Today

[News Today] ER SERVICES REDUCED

입력 2024.09.05 (16:11) 수정 2024.09.05 (16:19)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[LEAD]
Amid a serious medical service gap, emergency services are being reduced all over the nation. Yesterday, Ewha Womans University Mokdong Hospital in Seoul suspended its nighttime emergency services. Today, Ajou University Hospital in Gyeonggido-Province starts its restricted emergency operations.

[REPORT]
Patient complaints are on the rise as more hospitals are reducing emergency room services.

A parent of a boy who had suffered an injury to his face had to call ten emergency rooms before receiving only first aid treatment.

Patient's father/ (VOICE MODIFIED)
I called ten hospitals but no one would take us. My son was bleeding but I couldn't make an appointment, and the ERs were all refusing to take us.

Currently, four university hospitals nationwide provide limited ER services. That number will increase to five today.

The pediatric emergency medical center at Soon Chun Hyang University Hospital Cheonan now opens only three times a week and only during daytime at that.

The government sent fifteen military doctors to hospitals with disrupted ER operations to minimize medical service difficulties.

The remaining 235 military doctors will be stationed at different hospitals by September 9th.

However, the understaffed hospitals say that a few military doctors are not enough to solve the problem.

Prof. Nam Koong-ihn/ Ewha Womans Univ. Mokdong Hospital
Our regional center treats the most serious cases in Seoul. It's hard for doctors of other specialists to adapt quickly and be of significant help.

Although it is hard for military doctors to replace all specialists, the government is trying to place the limited number of resources at the most short-handed hospitals first.

The government also plans to ease the pressure on ERs by adjusting medical costs and dissuading mild and non-emergency cases from using emergency services.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] ER SERVICES REDUCED
    • 입력 2024-09-05 16:11:50
    • 수정2024-09-05 16:19:39
    News Today
[LEAD]
Amid a serious medical service gap, emergency services are being reduced all over the nation. Yesterday, Ewha Womans University Mokdong Hospital in Seoul suspended its nighttime emergency services. Today, Ajou University Hospital in Gyeonggido-Province starts its restricted emergency operations.

[REPORT]
Patient complaints are on the rise as more hospitals are reducing emergency room services.

A parent of a boy who had suffered an injury to his face had to call ten emergency rooms before receiving only first aid treatment.

Patient's father/ (VOICE MODIFIED)
I called ten hospitals but no one would take us. My son was bleeding but I couldn't make an appointment, and the ERs were all refusing to take us.

Currently, four university hospitals nationwide provide limited ER services. That number will increase to five today.

The pediatric emergency medical center at Soon Chun Hyang University Hospital Cheonan now opens only three times a week and only during daytime at that.

The government sent fifteen military doctors to hospitals with disrupted ER operations to minimize medical service difficulties.

The remaining 235 military doctors will be stationed at different hospitals by September 9th.

However, the understaffed hospitals say that a few military doctors are not enough to solve the problem.

Prof. Nam Koong-ihn/ Ewha Womans Univ. Mokdong Hospital
Our regional center treats the most serious cases in Seoul. It's hard for doctors of other specialists to adapt quickly and be of significant help.

Although it is hard for military doctors to replace all specialists, the government is trying to place the limited number of resources at the most short-handed hospitals first.

The government also plans to ease the pressure on ERs by adjusting medical costs and dissuading mild and non-emergency cases from using emergency services.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

2024 파리 패럴림픽 배너 이미지

헤드라인

정부 “응급의료 일부 어렵지만 불안 조성 안 돼…<br>응급실 전담관 파견”

정부 “응급의료 일부 어렵지만 불안 조성 안 돼…응급실 전담관 파견”
윤 대통령 “민주화 도시 광주, 대한민국 성장 견인차 돼야”

윤 대통령 “민주화 도시 광주, 대한민국 성장 견인차 돼야”
야당 ‘지역화폐법’ 행안위 강행 처리…여당 “이재명 하명법” 반발

야당 ‘지역화폐법’ 행안위 강행 처리…여당 “이재명 하명법” 반발
검찰, ‘경기도 법인카드 유용’ 의혹 김혜경 소환조사

검찰, ‘경기도 법인카드 유용’ 의혹 김혜경 소환조사
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.