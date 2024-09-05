[News Today] ER SERVICES REDUCED

[LEAD]

Amid a serious medical service gap, emergency services are being reduced all over the nation. Yesterday, Ewha Womans University Mokdong Hospital in Seoul suspended its nighttime emergency services. Today, Ajou University Hospital in Gyeonggido-Province starts its restricted emergency operations.



[REPORT]

Patient complaints are on the rise as more hospitals are reducing emergency room services.



A parent of a boy who had suffered an injury to his face had to call ten emergency rooms before receiving only first aid treatment.



Patient's father/ (VOICE MODIFIED)

I called ten hospitals but no one would take us. My son was bleeding but I couldn't make an appointment, and the ERs were all refusing to take us.



Currently, four university hospitals nationwide provide limited ER services. That number will increase to five today.



The pediatric emergency medical center at Soon Chun Hyang University Hospital Cheonan now opens only three times a week and only during daytime at that.



The government sent fifteen military doctors to hospitals with disrupted ER operations to minimize medical service difficulties.



The remaining 235 military doctors will be stationed at different hospitals by September 9th.



However, the understaffed hospitals say that a few military doctors are not enough to solve the problem.



Prof. Nam Koong-ihn/ Ewha Womans Univ. Mokdong Hospital

Our regional center treats the most serious cases in Seoul. It's hard for doctors of other specialists to adapt quickly and be of significant help.



Although it is hard for military doctors to replace all specialists, the government is trying to place the limited number of resources at the most short-handed hospitals first.



The government also plans to ease the pressure on ERs by adjusting medical costs and dissuading mild and non-emergency cases from using emergency services.