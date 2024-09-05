News Today

[News Today] KBS EXHIBITION HALL REOPENS

입력 2024.09.05 (16:11) 수정 2024.09.05 (16:19)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[LEAD]
This week, KBS celebrates 'Viewers Week'. To mark this celebration, it revamped its Exhibition Hall, originally opened in 1977, and welcomed viewers back. A forum has also been arranged to discuss the role of public broadcasting, in line with the week's events.

[REPORT]
A group of children pose before a chroma key blue screen. When a virtual studio provides real-time weather data,

"Skies are cloudy in Seoul today."

they can even become weather casters they used to see on TV.

Pick a favorite K-pop singer, and the children can watch their performance from the KBS music program Music Bank.

If they sing in front of the camera, they turn into a contestant in a KBS children's music program.

"I love my mom the most in the whole wide world!"

Even their voices can be dubbed into making a one of a kind animation.

"The Nuri rocket's third launch was successful."

In the news studio, the young ones dream of becoming anchors.

Jung So-young / Childcare center teacher
Children were bewildered to see their faces on screen. It was nice they could click on songs and dance to the melody.

The KBS Exhibition Hall which first opened in 1977 and greeted visitors for 48 years has now reopened after undergoing renovation.

Last year alone, some 44-thousand people visited the hall. It aims to become not merely a site for school field trips but a venue for media education for students.

Also in celebration of Viewers Week, KBS hosted a forum jointly with the Korean Women's Association for Communication Studies on the topic of the role of public broadcasters for future generations.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] KBS EXHIBITION HALL REOPENS
    • 입력 2024-09-05 16:11:56
    • 수정2024-09-05 16:19:41
    News Today
[LEAD]
This week, KBS celebrates 'Viewers Week'. To mark this celebration, it revamped its Exhibition Hall, originally opened in 1977, and welcomed viewers back. A forum has also been arranged to discuss the role of public broadcasting, in line with the week's events.

[REPORT]
A group of children pose before a chroma key blue screen. When a virtual studio provides real-time weather data,

"Skies are cloudy in Seoul today."

they can even become weather casters they used to see on TV.

Pick a favorite K-pop singer, and the children can watch their performance from the KBS music program Music Bank.

If they sing in front of the camera, they turn into a contestant in a KBS children's music program.

"I love my mom the most in the whole wide world!"

Even their voices can be dubbed into making a one of a kind animation.

"The Nuri rocket's third launch was successful."

In the news studio, the young ones dream of becoming anchors.

Jung So-young / Childcare center teacher
Children were bewildered to see their faces on screen. It was nice they could click on songs and dance to the melody.

The KBS Exhibition Hall which first opened in 1977 and greeted visitors for 48 years has now reopened after undergoing renovation.

Last year alone, some 44-thousand people visited the hall. It aims to become not merely a site for school field trips but a venue for media education for students.

Also in celebration of Viewers Week, KBS hosted a forum jointly with the Korean Women's Association for Communication Studies on the topic of the role of public broadcasters for future generations.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

2024 파리 패럴림픽 배너 이미지

헤드라인

정부 “응급의료 일부 어렵지만 불안 조성 안 돼…<br>응급실 전담관 파견”

정부 “응급의료 일부 어렵지만 불안 조성 안 돼…응급실 전담관 파견”
윤 대통령 “민주화 도시 광주, 대한민국 성장 견인차 돼야”

윤 대통령 “민주화 도시 광주, 대한민국 성장 견인차 돼야”
야당 ‘지역화폐법’ 행안위 강행 처리…여당 “이재명 하명법” 반발

야당 ‘지역화폐법’ 행안위 강행 처리…여당 “이재명 하명법” 반발
검찰, ‘경기도 법인카드 유용’ 의혹 김혜경 소환조사

검찰, ‘경기도 법인카드 유용’ 의혹 김혜경 소환조사
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.