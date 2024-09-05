[News Today] LEE BYUNG-HUN NARRATES JYP SPECIAL
Actor Lee Byung-hun is set to appear in the Chuseok special, KBS's 'Ddanddara JYP'. Apparently, he has a special connection to JYP which led to the collaboration. What can it be? Here's more.
'Ddanddara JYP' is an upcoming special KBS series on music mogul Park Jin-young to mark his 30th anniversary.
Actor Lee Byung-hun has been chosen to narrate the show's prologue and epilogue sections.
Despite his busy schedule with film shoots, the veteran actor is lending support due to his long standing ties with JYP.
The two are known to have developed a close friendship over the past 30 years, encountering each other on various TV shows and events.
'Ddanddara JYP' is a major concert show encompassing Park's entire 30 year long music career.
A raft of K-pop stars whom Park produced including GOD, Rain, Wonder Girls, 2PM and Twice will make guest appearances.
