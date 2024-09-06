[News Today] MILITARY DOCTOR DISPATCH MISHAPS

입력 2024-09-06 16:22:52 수정 2024-09-06 16:24:06 News Today





[LEAD]

We reported yesterday about hospitals reducing their ER operations, a proof of how serious the medical service gap is. Staffing issues persist, even with military doctors on-site. For the Chuseok holiday, the government plans to place dedicated officers in about 400 emergency rooms nationwide to oversee operations.



[REPORT]

Ajou University Hospital has begun restricting emergency room operations every Thursday.



A 60-something cerebral infarction patient, assisted by her caregiver, enters an ER but soon afterwards she can be seen exiting it.



"They only accept gravely ill patients or those who need CPR."



The patient visited this hospital after a local clinic's referral due to cerebral infarction, but the ER denied her treatment.



Cerebral infarction patient's caregiver /

She has cerebral infarction, it's an emergency. After seeing her MRI results, the clinic director told us to visit this hospital. But they turned us away.



The government has decided to dispatch 250 military doctors to major hospitals. Of those, 15 were dispatched urgently to five hospitals with severely affected ER operations.



But on Thursday, only one instead of the planned three military doctors was actually dispatched to Ajou University Hospital.



Ewha Womans University Mokdong Hospital at first received three military doctors, but they were all returned to their military units later because they were found to be unfit as emergency doctors.



Chung Yun-sun / Ministry of Health and Welfare

We are receiving reports that some military doctors have difficulties performing ER duties, because they are different from military hospitals.



The health ministry has promised to expedite military doctor dispatches after holding additional discussions with the defense ministry.



The government will also designate officials in charge of each of the 409 ERs nationwide during the Chuseok holiday period to prevent any mishaps in ER operations.



Regarding the current situation, the government says although there are some difficulties in ER operations, the medical system is not collapsing or being paralyzed. It is also warning against exaggeration and acts that raise anxiety.