News Today

[News Today] OUTSIDE REVIEW ON FIRST LADY CASE

입력 2024.09.06 (16:23) 수정 2024.09.06 (16:24)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
The Prosecution Investigation Review Committee met this afternoon to address the 'luxury handbag bribery allegation.' The prosecution team previously found no evidence of wrongdoing and reported to the Prosecutor General. The views of 15 diverse experts are now awaited with keen interest.

[REPORT]
The prosecution's investigation review committee is being held today to probe the allegation that first lady Kim Keon-hee had received a luxury handbag as a bribe.

The committee meets two weeks after the Prosecutor General decided to refer the case over to the review committee.

Earlier, in mid-August, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office had dropped the charges against the first lady.

Lee One-seok/ Prosecutor General (Aug. 26)
Since controversies persist and energy wasted, it's better to conclude the case fairly with outside opinion.

Starting at 2:00 p.m. at the Supreme Prosecutors' Office, the panel consisting of fifteen outside experts looked at six charges against the first lady, which includes violations of the improper solicitation and attorney acts and other anti-graft laws.

Key issue is whether the first lady receiving the bag had links to the president's duties. This was the biggest question in the earlier prosecutors' investigation as well.

Another key point is what pastor Choi Jae-young had in mind when he gave her the bag.

The prosecution believes that the high-end bag was the means for the pastor to meet the first lady, but the pastor insists that the gift was to ask for a favor.

Choi Jae-young/ Pastor (Sept. 5)
I asked to meet at an event for American civilian delegation and appoint ex-Congressman Kim Chang-joon to an advisor post.

The investigation review committee's recommendations are expected to be issued late tonight.

However, the prosecution is not obligated to follow the committee's recommendations.

Meanwhile, the prosecution-civilian committee under the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office is to meet on September 9th to determine whether an investigation review committee demanded by Pastor Choi will be convened.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] OUTSIDE REVIEW ON FIRST LADY CASE
    • 입력 2024-09-06 16:23:01
    • 수정2024-09-06 16:24:16
    News Today

[LEAD]
The Prosecution Investigation Review Committee met this afternoon to address the 'luxury handbag bribery allegation.' The prosecution team previously found no evidence of wrongdoing and reported to the Prosecutor General. The views of 15 diverse experts are now awaited with keen interest.

[REPORT]
The prosecution's investigation review committee is being held today to probe the allegation that first lady Kim Keon-hee had received a luxury handbag as a bribe.

The committee meets two weeks after the Prosecutor General decided to refer the case over to the review committee.

Earlier, in mid-August, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office had dropped the charges against the first lady.

Lee One-seok/ Prosecutor General (Aug. 26)
Since controversies persist and energy wasted, it's better to conclude the case fairly with outside opinion.

Starting at 2:00 p.m. at the Supreme Prosecutors' Office, the panel consisting of fifteen outside experts looked at six charges against the first lady, which includes violations of the improper solicitation and attorney acts and other anti-graft laws.

Key issue is whether the first lady receiving the bag had links to the president's duties. This was the biggest question in the earlier prosecutors' investigation as well.

Another key point is what pastor Choi Jae-young had in mind when he gave her the bag.

The prosecution believes that the high-end bag was the means for the pastor to meet the first lady, but the pastor insists that the gift was to ask for a favor.

Choi Jae-young/ Pastor (Sept. 5)
I asked to meet at an event for American civilian delegation and appoint ex-Congressman Kim Chang-joon to an advisor post.

The investigation review committee's recommendations are expected to be issued late tonight.

However, the prosecution is not obligated to follow the committee's recommendations.

Meanwhile, the prosecution-civilian committee under the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office is to meet on September 9th to determine whether an investigation review committee demanded by Pastor Choi will be convened.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

2024 파리 패럴림픽 배너 이미지

헤드라인

오늘 ‘고가 가방’ 수사심의위원회…이 시각 대검찰청

오늘 ‘고가 가방’ 수사심의위원회…이 시각 대검찰청
여 “여야의정 협의체 구성하자”…야 “신속히 가동하자”

여 “여야의정 협의체 구성하자”…야 “신속히 가동하자”
배후 진료 가능 병원, 21곳 줄어…후속 진료 수가 <br>최대 300% 가산

배후 진료 가능 병원, 21곳 줄어…후속 진료 수가 최대 300% 가산
윤 대통령, 기시다 총리와 정상회담…취임 후 12번째

윤 대통령, 기시다 총리와 정상회담…취임 후 12번째
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.