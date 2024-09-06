[News Today] PROBING MOON JAE-IN’S DAUGHTER
[LEAD]
Political tensions are escalating over the investigation into former President Moon Jae-in's daughter, Moon Da-hye. Regarding money laundry speculations, rival parties showed differing stances.
[REPORT]
Prosecutors have confirmed there's circumstantial evidence of a money transfer of 50 million won or around 37,500 U.S. dollars from the bank account of an acquaintance of former first lady Kim Jung-sook to the account of Kim's daughter Moon Da-hye, and they are tracing the source of that money.
Minor Rebuilding Korea Party leader Cho Kuk has claimed, that he heard from Democratic Party lawmaker Yun Geon-young that Kim could not go to the bank at the time so she asked an acquaintance to make the remittance.
Cho Kuk / Chair, Rebuilding Korea Party (Sept. 5, CBS Radio)
She asked the remittance favor to someone she knew because with all the protests going on, people would follow her if she visited the bank.
He brushed off allegations of money laundering saying that Kim requested not only the acquaintance's name but also her name to be shown on the bank account.
Cho Kuk / Chair, Rebuilding Korea Party (Sept. 5, CBS Radio)
What person trying to launder money would state their own name in a remittance?
The ruling People Power Party has criticized former President Moon Jae-in for remaining silent and uploading clips on social media when he should come clean and tell the truth to the public.
Regarding daughter Da-hye's angry reaction including online posts saying she will tolerate no more, the PPP urged both her and the Democratic Party to offer an explanation, rather than expressing anger.
Song Young-hoon / Spokesperson, People Power Party
They just get angry without explaining the allegations. Everyone's equal before the law. If there's nothing to hide, face questioning and prove your innocence.
Speaking before a parliamentary budget committee, Justice Minister Park Sung-jae said that he does not believe the investigation is targeting any specific person or party.
