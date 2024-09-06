News Today

[News Today] UKISHIMA PASSENGER LIST SHARED

입력 2024.09.06 (16:23) 수정 2024.09.06 (16:24)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Shortly after liberation in 1945, a Japanese vessel carrying thousands of returning Koreans sank tragically. Known as the 'Ukishima Maru' incident, Japanese government had ignored or had no intention to look into the case. Now, 79 years later, they shared parts of the passenger list with Korea.

[REPORT]
As Japan fell at the end of World War Two, thousands of forced Korean laborers headed home on board the Japanese naval vessel, the Ukishima Maru.

But for unknown reasons, the vessel exploded and sank near Kyoto just two days after departure.

But Japan did not properly salvage the ship or the passengers' remains and to this day, the scale of damage and why it sank in the first place remains unclear.

Then resident near accident site / (April 2023)
People came running into the classroom stunned by the sound of explosion. But no story was published in the newspaper.

Bereaved families have been requesting a passengers list to confirm their loved ones' deaths but Japan insisted the list was lost when the ship sank.

However this year, 79 years since the incident, the existence of a registry of those who were on board has come to light thanks to requests made by Japanese journalists and opposition lawmakers.

Keiji Kokuta / Japanese Communist Party (Aug. 7)
The list has been submitted today. I believe it's very valuable content.

And on Thursday, Japan submitted 19 documents to the Korean government including lists of those on board and who were shipwrecked.

It's the first time Tokyo has provided any list, albeit partial, related to the Ukishima incident.

The documents will be used in fact-finding and resumed damage deliberations for victims' families whose losses could not be acknowledged due to lack of evidential material.

Han Young-yong / Chair, Ukishima incident families association
We went to court for the list but Japan denied it existed. They should apologize for the lie, not just hand the records.

Japan said it will continue to provide more data but did not remark on its past denial of the existence of such records.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] UKISHIMA PASSENGER LIST SHARED
    • 입력 2024-09-06 16:23:14
    • 수정2024-09-06 16:24:34
    News Today

[LEAD]
Shortly after liberation in 1945, a Japanese vessel carrying thousands of returning Koreans sank tragically. Known as the 'Ukishima Maru' incident, Japanese government had ignored or had no intention to look into the case. Now, 79 years later, they shared parts of the passenger list with Korea.

[REPORT]
As Japan fell at the end of World War Two, thousands of forced Korean laborers headed home on board the Japanese naval vessel, the Ukishima Maru.

But for unknown reasons, the vessel exploded and sank near Kyoto just two days after departure.

But Japan did not properly salvage the ship or the passengers' remains and to this day, the scale of damage and why it sank in the first place remains unclear.

Then resident near accident site / (April 2023)
People came running into the classroom stunned by the sound of explosion. But no story was published in the newspaper.

Bereaved families have been requesting a passengers list to confirm their loved ones' deaths but Japan insisted the list was lost when the ship sank.

However this year, 79 years since the incident, the existence of a registry of those who were on board has come to light thanks to requests made by Japanese journalists and opposition lawmakers.

Keiji Kokuta / Japanese Communist Party (Aug. 7)
The list has been submitted today. I believe it's very valuable content.

And on Thursday, Japan submitted 19 documents to the Korean government including lists of those on board and who were shipwrecked.

It's the first time Tokyo has provided any list, albeit partial, related to the Ukishima incident.

The documents will be used in fact-finding and resumed damage deliberations for victims' families whose losses could not be acknowledged due to lack of evidential material.

Han Young-yong / Chair, Ukishima incident families association
We went to court for the list but Japan denied it existed. They should apologize for the lie, not just hand the records.

Japan said it will continue to provide more data but did not remark on its past denial of the existence of such records.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

2024 파리 패럴림픽 배너 이미지

헤드라인

오늘 ‘고가 가방’ 수사심의위원회…이 시각 대검찰청

오늘 ‘고가 가방’ 수사심의위원회…이 시각 대검찰청
여 “여야의정 협의체 구성하자”…야 “신속히 가동하자”

여 “여야의정 협의체 구성하자”…야 “신속히 가동하자”
배후 진료 가능 병원, 21곳 줄어…후속 진료 수가 <br>최대 300% 가산

배후 진료 가능 병원, 21곳 줄어…후속 진료 수가 최대 300% 가산
윤 대통령, 기시다 총리와 정상회담…취임 후 12번째

윤 대통령, 기시다 총리와 정상회담…취임 후 12번째
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.