[News Today] FATHERS STOP PARKING LOT FIRE

입력 2024.09.06 (16:23)

[LEAD]
A few days ago, a car ignited in an Incheon apartment's underground parking lot. Thanks to the courageous efforts of residents, the blaze was out even before firefighters arrived. We have the details.

[REPORT]
When red flames start rising in an underground parking lot, three men are seen rushing to put them out with fire extinguishers.

The blaze began in one of the parked vehicles.

The three men arrived at the scene as soon as they heard about the fire while attending a resident representatives' meeting.

Chae Jong-hwa / Incheon resident (Helped extinguish fire)
They saw a message saying there was a fire in the parking lot and notified others.

The fire was put out swiftly using 13 fire extinguishers before the firefighters arrived.

Lim Jae-hoon / Incheon resident (Helped extinguish fire)
I ran in, tossed my bag and used the fire extinguisher over there.

The three heroes happen to be representatives of their apartment buildings and all fathers of young children.

Even though they were frightened by the suffocating smoke that had spread in the basement and it was their first time using fire extinguishers, their cool-headed response helped prevent a more serious
accident.

Chae Jong-hwa / Incheon resident (Helped extinguish fire)
When we returned to put out the remaining sparks, there was too much smoke inside. One of the men collapsed right after exiting.

Thanks to the courageous acts of these three young fathers, 1,200 households were able to remain unscathed. The fire has caused no other serious property damage, except for the car where the fire had started.

Chae Jong-hwa / Incheon resident (Helped extinguish fire)
It's rewarding to have mustered the courage to prevent a more serious fire.

The Incheon Gyeyang Fire Station plans to award the three fathers and two other residents who helped for their courage that spared lives and prevented a bigger accident.

