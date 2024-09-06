News Today

[News Today] IVE TOKYO CONCERTS GRAB SPOTLIGHT

[LEAD]
We turn to entertainment news. K-pop girl group IVE landed on the front page of a major Japanese sports newspaper with their mind-blowing performance at Tokyo Dome.

[REPORT]
K-pop Girl group IVE has been featured on the front page of a Japanese sports newspaper.

The group's concerts held at the Tokyo Dome on Wednesday and Thursday drew the spotlight of the local media.

IVE's agency says local media including Sankei Sports and Nikkan Sports extensively covered the concerts. Some media outlets lauded them as historic.

IVE's Tokyo Dome concerts are the encore shows of the group's world tour, which began in Seoul last year.

Even though they were held on weekday afternoons, they drew some 95,000 people over two days.

IVE's world tour spanned 27 cities in 19 countries in Asia, the Americas and Europe, and consisted of 37 concerts in total, drawing 420,000 people.

