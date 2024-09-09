[News Today] WARTIME SEXUAL SLAVERY VICTIM DIES
[LEAD]
Another Korean victim of Japan's wartime sexual slavery died on Saturday.
The Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan said that the woman had been forced into sexual slavery for Japanese soldiers during World War Two when she went to China to get a job at age 18.
The woman returned to Korea in the early 2000s and reunited with her family. After registering with the government as a wartime sexual slavery victim, she actively participated in protests and activities to condemn the Japanese wartime atrocity.
With her death, there are only eight registered surviving victims left in the nation.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.