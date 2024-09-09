[News Today] KOREAN CRAFTWORK IN PARIS
[LEAD]
In Paris, the world's largest expo on interior products is underway. Showcasing traditional Korean crafts and hallyu related items, the event is capturing worldwide attention. Let's go check it out.
[REPORT]
Maison Objet opened in northern Paris for five days. It's the world's largest exhibition of home design objects participated by some 2,000 brands every year.
Among the well-known home decoration items stands Korean traditional crafts.
An octagonal jewelry box featuring 'hwagak', a traditional ox horn inlaying craft and a knife hidden inside the barrel of a pen.
Buyers find such works of Korean artisans beautiful and special.
Lawrence/ French Buyer
I was glad to find ramie fabric and quilted cloths for Buddhist monks.
Also gaining attention was a special exhibition to help Korean traditional paper hanji enter the global market.
The event also showcased living accessories collaborated by Korean celebrities and SMEs.
These products, which were created in collaboration with K-pop groups and musical actors from the planning stage, are seen as a means to open a new market through their fans worldwide.
Kwon Yun-jeong/ Maison Objet Participant
I expect our brand to be introduced to K-pop artists' fans, which could lead to more sales of our products.
Sixty-four Korean agencies and businesses are taking part in Maison Objet, which is marking its 30th anniversary.
Eyes are on how much success the event will bring for the participants.
