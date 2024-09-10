News Today

[News Today] EARLY ADMISSIONS WITH QUOTA HIKE

[LEAD]
Amid the ongoing medical service gap stemming from the clash between the government and the medical sector, the early admissions process for next year's university intake has begun. This virtually means reversing the increase in medical school seats for next year is almost impossible. Medical school professors and students are actively protesting this decision.

[REPORT]
Universities across the country have begun early admissions for the 2025 academic year, meaning the admissions process with the increased medical school quota is also in progress now.

Thirty nine medical schools nationwide plan to accept a total of 4,610 students. Of which, 67.6%, or 3,118 students, will be selected through early admissions.

In non-capital areas, 26 medical schools will select 81% of all its students from local high schools, or 1,549 students, through early admissions.

The education ministry has made it clear that scrapping the quota increase for 2025 is now unfeasible because college applicants will suffer irreversible damage if quota expansion is cancelled and a new admission plan is devised.

The ministry has also stressed there will be no changes in plans for regular admissions either.

Shim Min-chul / Ministry of Education
Changes in admission plans or quota could severely undermine stability and fairness in college admissions.

Some medical professors have shaved their heads in protest and launched hunger strikes to demand the scrapping of the medical school quota hike.

Prof. Kim Choong-hyo / Emergency Committee, Kangwon Nat'l Univ. Med School
Scrap quota increase for 2025 so students and junior doctors return. Guarantee public's right to health, students' right to learn and professors' right to treat patients.

Chaos at medical schools is now continuing into the second semester.

Only 3.8% of medical students at nine state universities in non-capital areas registered for the second semester as of early September.

However, the education ministry has left the door open for re-discussing quota expansion for 2026.

