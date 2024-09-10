[News Today] NEW BLACKLIST MOCKS ER DOCTORS
[LEAD]
Another blacklist scandal has emerged in the medical community. As the Chuseok holiday approaches, personal details of doctors working emergency shifts have been exposed. The government has condemned this as a heinous crime and promises stern legal action against the perpetrators.
[REPORT]
Titled 'Emergency Room Forced Laborers,' this list has the names of doctors working at various hospital ERs.
It mocks those providing emergency care ahead of the Chuseok holiday and even include military doctors deployed to hospitals by the government.
Jeong Yun-soon / Ministry of Health and Welfare
Some military doctors are suffering immense pain and social anxiety. These actions are an unacceptable crime that intimidate doctors who are saving lives.
One such doctor deployed to an ER in Seoul is reportedly experiencing emotional distress due to the list mentioning the doctor's personal details.
The government said it has requested an investigation into those who drafted the blacklist and that perpetrators from an ongoing investigation have already been referred to the prosecution.
Shin Dong-uk / People Power Party
Do you have any information on who made the list and who are circulating it?
Han Duck-soo / Prime Minister
Judicial authorities have investigated and referred about 30 individuals to the prosecution.
Meanwhile, the blacklisted doctors are grappling with unverified info leaks and malicious comments which can constitute defamation.
However, the government is yet to provide any particular support, such as counseling, for those affected. There is also no report center other than one for trainee doctors.
